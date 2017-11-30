Santa delivering spirit of Christmas

A disabled mother of two who is out of work and facing eviction is looking for help to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for her children.

“I am asking for help for my two children, ages 4 and 10,” the mother wrote in a letter to Item Santa. “I am disabled and have no job right now. I am also having to move because my house got foreclosed and the bank is evicting me and my children.

The mother said any help would make Christmas day a little brighter for her children.

“(I) want to give my very deserving children the spirit of Christmas and for them to be happy on Christmas morning,” she wrote.

