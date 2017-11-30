Police Log: 12-01-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Kevin Barrios, 26, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and trespassing at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Stephen Felix, 56, of 395 Essex St., Beverly, was arrested and charged with failure to stop/yield and operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Samuel Hrono, 54, of 252 Ocean St., was arrested and charged with malicious wanton property defacement at 2:32 a.m. Thursday.

Jose Perez-Lopez, 23, of 509 Summer St., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and on warrant charges of open and gross lewdness, lewd, wanton & lascivious conduct, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle/trailer and number plate violation to conceal ID at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at 548 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at Dungeon Avenue and Walnut Street; at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern and Waitt avenues; at 1:16 a.m. Thursday at 69 Elmwood Ave.; at 7:03 a.m. Thursday at General Electric at 1000 Western Ave.; at 9:06 a.m. Thursday at 364 Lynnway.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday at Maple Street and Western Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday at 103 Liberty St.; at 12:35 a.m. Thursday at 160 Neptune Blvd.; at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 59 Lewis St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at 5 Graves Ave.; at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at 119 Alley St.

A report of a robbery at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Linden Market at 617 Summer St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 1:03 a.m. Thursday at 47 Central Ave.; at 1:55 a.m. Thursday at 124 Broad St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 2:01 a.m. Thursday at 129 Lynn Shore Drive.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrest

Paul M. Ryan, 36, of 172 Chestnut St., Apt. 1, Lynn, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday on State Street.

Complaints

A caller reported a neighbor had been putting barrels and ladders on his property to block the “No Mariner” signs at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday on Mohawk Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday on Anderson Street.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at 520 Fellsway St.; at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday at Dempsey’s Muffins at 64 Lambert St.; at 5:10 a.m. Thursday at 99 Revere Beach Parkway; at 9:32 a.m. Thursday at MBTA Wellington T Station at 37 Revere Beach Parkway; at 2:31 p.m. Thursday at Forest Street and Roosevelt Circle.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at High and Winthrop streets.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday at 17 Golden Ave.; at 7:49 a.m. Thursday at CDI Commercial Development at 134 Mystic Ave.; at 9:05 a.m. Thursday at 144 Ashcroft Road.

A report of a breaking and entering at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at 125 Alexander Ave.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday at 53 Fellsway West.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday at 55 Commercial St.

A report of a larceny at 12:18 p.m. Thursday at Kohls at 3850 Mystic Valley Parkway.

PEABODY

Arrests

William Alvarado, 41, of 678 Boston St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Stephen N. Siopis, 36, of 12 Blaney Ave., was arrested on a warrant at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Isabella A. Stillwell, 31, of 1 Littles Lane, Apt. 60, was arrested and charged with eight counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property and threat to commit crime at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday at Route 128 North and 310 Lowell St.; at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday at 63 Andover St.; at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday on Taylor Street; at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday at 243 Washington St. and 1 Allens Lane; at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday at Sports Medicine North at 1 Orthopedic Drive.; at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Lowell Street; at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at 7 Winona St.; at 8:14 a.m. Thursday at 12 Crowninshield St.; at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at 6233 Crane Brook Way.

A report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday at 16 Holten St. and 8 Sewall St. A caller reported he was hit by a car, and the driver gave him $50 and left.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street. Isabella A. Stillwell, 31, was arrested.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday at 17 Summit Terrace. A wallet was reported stolen.

A report of a breaking and entering at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Raymond Circle.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday at 8 Cunha Road; at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Wallis St. and 37 Walnut St. A caller reported that he could hear four to five people arguing and heard someone mention a knife. Police reported the call was unfounded; at 12:08 a.m. Thursday at Northfield Properties at 65 Main St.; at 2:16 a.m. Thursday at Tannery Two at 12 Crowninshield St.

A report of suspicious activity at 2:55 a.m. Thursday at Chateau Royale Condominium at 500 Northshore Road. A caller reported seeing someone possibly attempting to enter cars in the parking lot. The man told police he was trying to retrieve his drone that was stuck in a tree.

A report of a suspicious substance at 6:53 a.m. Thursday at 60 County St. A caller reported finding a gun on the ground between the guardrail and sidewalk. Police reported the airsoft gun was found and will be disposed of.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday on Broad Street. The person was taken to the hospital after an overdose on prescription medication.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at Fairweather Apartments at 20 Central St.; at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at Latitude Sports Club at 194 Newbury St. A caller reported his chain, which is worth about $2,000, was stolen.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday at 198 Washington St. Vandalism to a door was reported; at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at Big Pig Barbecue and Catering at 108 Newbury St.

REVERE

Arrests

Joseph Steve Espinoza, 18, of 90 Hollingsworth St., Apt. 1, Lynn, was arrested on a warrant at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Steven K. Spolidoro, 41, of 209 School St., Woburn, was arrested and charged with armed robbery at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on Brown Circle; at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday at Santorini on Revere Beach Boulevard; at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday at Revere Street and Bay Road; at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday at Charger Street and Squire Road; at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday at Central Avenue and Broadway; at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday at Mattress Superstore on Squire Road; at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday at Irving Street and Park Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday on Park Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Terrace; at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday at Vanguard at Waterfront Square on Ocean Avenue; at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday on Campbell Avenue; at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday on Beach Street; at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s on Squire Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Terrace; at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday at PLS Check Cashing on Beach Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday on Central Avenue.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday at 592 Main St.; at 7:22 a.m. Thursday at Fox Hill Yacht Club at 114 Ballard St.

A report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday on Chestnut Street. The car fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart at 770 Broadway.

Complaints

A report of a neighborhood dispute at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday at 5 Sanders Drive. A caller reported she has an ongoing issue with her neighbor as he blows his leaves onto her lawn. An officer told them it wasn’t a police matter.

SWAMPSCOTT

Assaults

A report of an assault at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday on Essex Street.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday at Essex Street and Stetson Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday at 487 Humphrey St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:35 a.m. Thursday at 41 Pitman Road.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday at Eastern Bank at 405 Paradise Road.