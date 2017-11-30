Lynn man to face jail time for counterfeit steroid conspiracy

BOSTON — A Lynn man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for his role in a conspiracy to traffic counterfeit steroids, including testosterone and trenbolone, to customers nationwide, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In April, Philip Goodwin, 37 and five others, including Tyler Bauman, were arrested and charged with operating a counterfeit steroid operation on the North Shore.

Prosecutors allege from May 2015 to April 2017, Goodwin and five others manufactured steroid products, made from raw materials purchased overseas, in Goodwin’s home, and marketed them as “Onyx” steroids using “Onyx” labels that were also ordered from overseas suppliers, according to the complaint.

Onyx, now owned by Amgen Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that does not manufacture steroids.

The defendants allegedly sold the steroids to customers using email and social media platforms, collected payment through money remitters, such as Western Union and MoneyGram, and used false identifications and multiple remitter locations to pick up the proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office saud. Some of the defendants laundered proceeds from the steroid sales through Wicked Tan LLC, a Beverly tanning business, which they operated to launder the proceeds of the steroid operation, prosecutors said.

Last summer, Bauman pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and is scheduled to be sentenced in January. Goodwin will be sentenced in February.