LHAND hosting first-time homebuyer classes

LYNN — Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development (LHAND) hosts first-time homebuyer classes Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21, covering a range of subjects including inspections, financing and deleading.

Classes start at 8:30 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m. and are held in English in the LHAND community room, 10 Church St.

Classes are certified by the Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative and registration for participants is first-come, first-served, and tend to fill up quickly.

To register, make check or money order payable to: Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development. Pre-register by visiting 10 Church St. and fill out an application. The registration fee is $50 per individual or $75 per couple. Couples must be purchasing a home

together in order to receive discounted price.

Enrollees must attend both class sessions to receive a certificate.

Call 781-581-8600 or visit www.lhand.org for more information.