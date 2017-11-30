GLSS celebrates National Family Caregiver Month

LYNN — Debby Segil is a licensed independent clinical social worker who directs the Family Caregiver Support Program at Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS) and likes to quote former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

“She said, ‘There are just four kinds of people in the world: Those who were caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers,'” Segil said.

Carter’s words ring today, Segil said, because an estimated one quarter of American families — roughly 54 million people — volunteer to care for an older family member, an adult child with disabilities, or a friend.

“Pretty much everyone knows someone whose life has been affected by caregiving,” said Segil, adding, “National Family Caregiver Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the important work these people are doing, day in and day out.”

The mission of the Family Caregiver Support Program, which is free and funded by the state, dovetails with National Family Caregiver Month because its goal is to ease the burden and stress felt by caregivers.

The program provides information, support groups, in-home assessments, one-on-one and family counseling, access to helpful services, and even respite care so caregivers can get some time off. It also specializes in helping people — estimated to be as many as 15 million nationwide — who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias.

“Caregiving for someone living with memory loss, can be very isolating, both for the caregiver and the person they are caring for,” Segil said.

The Family Caregiver Support Program recently launched the “In the Moment” Memory Café. This monthly social event provides opportunities for both caregivers and care recipients to network, meet new people, enjoy refreshments, connect with caregiver support specialists, and join in creative projects and interactive learning.

It is held on the third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon at the Lynn Museum (590 Washington St.) and is generously sponsored by DiVirgilio Financial Group.

“It is wonderful to see the smiles and sense of belonging and togetherness that has evolved over time in this group,” says Segil’s colleague, Taylor Lamberta, a licensed clinical social worker.

Over the past year, Segil and Lamberta have also been working to educate people in Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Saugus, and Swampscott about how to create “dementia friendly” communities.

These are places where people are informed, safe, and respectful of individuals living with dementia and their families, and where these individuals have independence and are engaged in the life of the community.

“In the United States, a new case of dementia is diagnosed nearly every minute. More research, understanding, and education are desperately needed,” Selig said.

To learn more about any of these initiatives or the Family Caregiver Support Program at GLSS, call 781-586-8540 or email [email protected].