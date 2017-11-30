Giovanni’s owners plead guilty to federal tax charges

PEABODY — The owners of a popular roast beef and pizza shop pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to skimming cash receipts and failing to report the cash on their tax returns.

From 2013 to 2015, William Panousos, 66, Theodora Panousos, 64, and Konstantinos Panousos, 38, skimmed approximately $1.5 million in cash receipts from Giovanni’s Pizza & Roast Beef at 672 Lowell Street, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office. By failing to report that cash, the trio avoided paying more than $550,000 in taxes.

The three each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. William Panousos also pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and assisting in filing false corporate and individual tax returns; Theodora pleaded guilty to four counts; and Konstantinos pleaded guilty to two counts.

The three are scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court March 8 of next year. The charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

During tax years 2013 through 2015, the defendants did not deposit the $1.5 million into the business’ bank account or report them to their tax preparer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In addition, the defendants paid some of the business’ expenses in cash, including a portion of payments to suppliers and a portion of employees’ salaries. They also failed to report about $550,000 of those cash expenses on their tax returns.