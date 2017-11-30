Firefighters battle Myrtle Street blaze

LYNN — Everyone made it safely out of a three-story apartment house on Myrtle Street after flames broke out around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The fire appeared to start in a front bedroom on the third floor of 91 Myrtle St., according to Deputy Fire Chief Bill Murray

Smoke was visible from the central fire station on Western Avenue, according to scanner reports.

There were heavy flames from the third floor as fire crews arrived on the scene, according to Murray. Police cruisers blocked off either end of Myrtle Street at Boston and Holyoke streets.

By 9:30 a.m., there were few flames visible, but there was still heavy smoke visible from the third floor as firefighters used axes to access the top floor. Shortly before 10 a.m., Murray said it was still unclear how much damage there was to the rest of the building, but quick action prevent further damage or potential injuries.

“It was a great stop,” said Murray. “There was heavy fire from the third floor bedroom and we were able to get one line in from the back.”

There were initially reports of someone inside the building when firefighters arrived, but there were no injuries, according to fire officials. Twelve people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation this morning.