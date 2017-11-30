Elks stimulates young minds with dictionary drive in Saugus

SAUGUS — Third graders at the Douglas Waybright School in Saugus were excited to receive their own dictionaries, donated by the Saugus-Everett Lodge of Elks on Thursday.

“The kids love it,” Elks exalted ruler Assunta Palomba said. “You can tell by the response on their faces after receiving their very own book.”

This year Palomba, along with several other Elks officers, delivered 1,600 dictionaries to students in several surrounding communities including Saugus.

“We deliver a great tool that provides easy access for the students,” she said.

The Elks organization has been donating dictionaries to local third graders for a decade according to Palomba.

School principal Kelly Moss was happy to see another group of about 180 kids excited to participate in what has become a longstanding tradition.

“It’s a nice tradition,” he said.

“Even in today’s age of technology our students still carry around their new hardcover dictionaries and use them to their advantage.”