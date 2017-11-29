Santa spreads charity across the holiday season

A single mother of three is looking for help this holiday season. The mother is in a difficult situation financially and is hoping her kids can wake up to presents on Christmas morning.

“I am asking if you can please help me give my kids a good Christmas,” the mother wrote in a letter to Item Santa.

The mother is asking our readers for assistance to provide Christmas gifts for her three children.

“I am looking for help to give my kids clothes, shoes, toys, games,” she wrote, “so my kids can wake up on Christmas morning with a smile on their faces and see there really is a Santa.”

To make a direct donation to Item Santa, clip the coupon in today’s Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, P.O. Box 951, Lynn, MA 01903.

To contribute online, go to www.itemsanta.org, where you can make a donation via credit card.

All donations are listed in Item print editions through the month of December and into 2018, along with a brief message from each donor, if they desire.

Anyone interested in signing up to collect at Santa Island or any business willing to sell stockings should contact David Solimine Sr. or Joel Solimine at 781-595-1492.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts should be directed to Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.