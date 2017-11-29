Police Log: 11-30-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Amner Cardona, 47, of 18 Richardson Road, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unsecured/uncovered load and hazardous waste violation at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Hakeem Hall was arrested on warrant charges of assault and battery on a person 60 or older/disabled, license not in possession, speeding and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

George Robles, 43, of 9 G St., Hampton, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and uninsured motor vehicle/trailer at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday.

Cortney Smithers, 30, of 9 Cheever Place, Apt. 3, was arrested and charged with sexual conduct for a fee at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday.

Ronald Spraglin, 29, of 23 W Green St., was arrested and charged with assault and battery to collect a loan at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday.

David Torres was arrested on warrant charges of Class A drug possession, Class B drug possession and Class C drug possession at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday at 57 Market St.; at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at Boston Street and Oakland Avenue; at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday at 172 Washington St.; at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday on Nelson Street; at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday at Fays and Western avenues; at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at Bradford Road and Lynnfield Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday on Hamilton Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday at 53 Tilton Terrace.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday at 63 Lafayette Park.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday at Family Dollar at 200 Union St.; at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at 55 Burrill Ave.; at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday at 282 Boston St.; at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday at 99 N Common St.; at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday at 613 Lynnway.

A report of a bomb threat at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday at 500 Lynnfield St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday on Olive Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday at 16 Brook St.; at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at 5 Graves Ave.

A report of a robbery at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday at 7-Eleven at 3 Lynnfield St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street; at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday at Hobart and Dartmouth roads.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at Badger Road and Winthrop Street; at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday at 4110 Mystic Valley Parkway; at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at Boston Market at 616 Fellsway St.; at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday at 165 Main St.

A report of a pedestrian accident at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Main St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Sydney St.; at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday at 75 Wicklow Ave.; at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Sixth St.; at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday at 22 Hurlcroft Ave.; at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday at 65 Kenmere Road; at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday at 37 Amaranth Ave.; at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at 87 Lawrence St.

A report of a breaking and entering at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday at 42 Ames St.

Assaults

A report of gun/stabbing at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 53 Cummings St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday at 3610 Mystic Valley Parkway.

REVERE

Arrests

Hector Moises Gomez-Duran, 18, of 2 Beachland Ave., Apt. 2, was arrested on warrants at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Daniel Alejandro Monsalve, 28, of 53 Centennial Ave., Apt. 1R, was arrested on warrants at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday at Airport Courier Service on Railroad Street. Evanandro L. Joaquim, 51, of 23 Plumer St., Everett, was summoned for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday on Revere Street; at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and Revere Street.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on Crescent Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday at BK’s Bar & Grille on Ocean Avenue; at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday on Breedens Lane.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday on Wentworth Road.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Luis Capeles, 18, of 88 Library St., Apt. 1, Chelsea, was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle at 2:43 a.m. Saturday.

Emelyn Clough, 20, of 31 Houston Ave., was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery, resisting arrest, uttering a false document and attempt to commit crime at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Charles R. Giardina, 34, of 97 Webb St., Salem, was arrested and charged with daytime building breaking and entering for a felony at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday.

Jose Gonzalez, 20, of 71 Chester Ave., Apt. 1, Chelsea, was arrested and charged with Class A drug possession, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 2:43 a.m. Saturday.

Derek Hidalgo-Sanjuan, 19, of 192 Shurtleff St., Apt. 2, Chelsea, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property at 2:43 a.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:19 p.m. Friday at Square One Mall at 1201 Broadway; at 10:39 p.m. Saturday at 7-Eleven at 386 Lincoln Ave.; at 8:44 a.m. Sunday at 435 Walnut St.; at 4:11 p.m. Sunday at Walgreens at 166 Walnut St.; at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday on Walnut Street; at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday at 592 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 12:52 p.m. Saturday at Santander Bank at 323 Broadway. One person was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital; at 1:32 p.m. Saturday on Broadway. A car into a guardrail was reported; at 11:50 a.m. Sunday at Rite Aid at 359 Broadway; at 5:13 p.m. Sunday at Sears Automotive Center at 1325 Broadway. One person was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital; at 6:03 p.m. Sunday at 82 Lincoln Ave. and 5 Ballard St.; at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday on Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at Bed Bath and Beyond at 367 Broadway.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday at Square One Mall on Broadway. A caller reported her son was attacked while shopping at the Square One Mall by two males who attend Wakefield High School, and that he was now being harassed by them.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 2:05 p.m. Friday at The Residences at Stevens Pond at 1003 Rockwood Drive. A purse was taken; at 10:14 a.m. Saturday at 8 Bacon Drive.

A report of an attempted breaking and entering at 7:37 p.m. Saturday at 2802 Founders Way. A caller reported he received a call from his mother who stated she thought someone was trying to break into her home.

Complaints

A report of a suspicious motor vehicle at 3:03 a.m. Friday on Fairmount Avenue. A caller reported a man left his car and was looking in driveways.

A report of a disturbance at 1:40 p.m. Friday at Waybright Elementary School at 25 Talbot St. A caller reported he was in a wheelchair and four youths, approximately 14 to 15 years old, shot him with a BB gun; at 10:11 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo Wild Wings at 180 Main St.; at 1:31 p.m. Monday at 1201 Broadway; at 3:51 p.m. Monday at Red Roof Inn at 920 Broadway; at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday at Saugus Commons Apartments at 63 Newhall Ave.

A report of suspicious activity at 9:23 p.m. Friday at 2 Tuscan Ave. A caller reported someone was shining a laser beam at his house. Police reported there was no suspicious activity and that the light was coming from a holiday lighting display; at 2:10 p.m. Sunday at Citizens Bank at 180 Main St. The bank reported that there was a woman who was attempting to cash a check for $20,000 and was presenting false identification. Emelyn Clough, 20, was arrested.

Theft

A report of an armed robbery at 10:58 p.m. Saturday at Amato’s Liquor Store at 206 Lincoln Ave. A caller reported he was robbed and that the suspect had brandished a black handgun. The suspect, who was wearing a black mask, took the register and lottery money.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 10:11 a.m. Monday at U-Haul at 66 Broadway.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10 a.m. Monday at 7 Breakheart Road. A caller reported someone cut his Christmas lights; at 8:19 p.m. Monday at Saugus Public Library at 295 Central St.; at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday at 52 Appleton St. A caller reported there are four men outside who have broken her front door and were causing a disturbance; at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday at 19 Newhall Ave.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrests

Tuan Le, 47, of Genesee Street, Revere, was arrested and charged with six counts of indecent assault and battery at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday.

Irvin Matute, 20, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and alcohol from an open container in a motor vehicle at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday at 11 Tip Top Road.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at 400 Paradise Road.