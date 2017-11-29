Local disability advocate has a global mission

George Kamara, a staff member with Independent Living Centers of the North Shore and Cape Ann (ILCNSCA), is originally from Liberia and was disabled after refusing to fight with the rebels trying to take over his country. He was blinded by the rebels for his refusal.

LYNN -- The United Nations marks Dec. 3 as the annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities Day and a Lynn man appreciates the recognition.

Kamara and his family escaped to a refugee camp and he began a support group for people with disabilities living in the camp. He immigrated to the United States, but without proof of his education in Liberia, Kamara had to repeat his entire education in the U.S., starting with a general equivalency certificate. He subsequently earned his bachelor's degree and is currently in graduate school at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities, recognized by the UN since 1992, is intended to focus on the needs of people around the world who have disabilities and lay the foundation for a greater inclusion.

People from many countries participate in the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Events may include promoting artwork by people with disabilities, global awards for Good Practices in the Employment of Persons with Disabilities, and UN Panel Discussions on inclusiveness and accessibility.

ILCNSCA carries out this international mission locally by serving individuals in 25 communities by providing services and advocacy of people regardless of age.

The ultimate goal, according to the ILCNSCA, is to help people who are disabled live independently and participate fully in community life. Kamara and his ILCNSCA colleagues work with groups, councils, and companies across the North Shore to work toward better accessibility and inclusiveness.

Disability advocates provide information, referrals, life skills training, peer counseling, advocacy, education, and transition services to all of their clients and the community at large.