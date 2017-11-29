Gravely looking to cement his legacy with a championship

LYNN — When Tech running back Steffan Gravely joined the Tigers football team as a freshman, coach James Runner knew he had a diamond in the rough for years to come. Fast forward to Gravely’s senior season and Runner knew exactly what he had in the star ball carrier.

Tech, 11-1 on the year, has built one of the more successful seasons in program history and Gravely has left his stamp on the Tigers’ 2017 campaign. All Gravely has done this season is rush for 2044 yards and 28 touchdowns while racking up 378 receiving yards and catching three touchdown passes.

“When Steffan came to our program he was a good athlete,” Runner said. “We started him as a freshman at running back. He had great numbers but I had a feeling he would do a lot better. He’s progressed every year. I’ve done a lot as a coach and it’s tough to put into words the dynamic of Steffan. He’s a game changer.”

He broke the program record for career rushing yards in a Week 7 win over Greater Lowell when he ran for 140 yards on 17 carries. The previous record, 4,589 rushing yards, was held by Tech assistant coach Kennedy Gomes. Gravely’s current mark is 5693.

A two-way player, Gravely has also made his presence known on defense. A starting linebacker for the Tigers, Gravely has made 72 tackles to go along with five interceptions this fall.

“Steffan’s a diamond,” Runner said. “He blossomed big time as a senior. The wins came along as he grew his athletic ability and that’s the plus size of it. He’s one of the smartest athletes we have. Everyone praises him for his offense but he’s a great linebacker too.”

A four-year member of the Tigers’ varsity team, Gravely had high aspirations coming into his senior season. The team began working towards a successful 2017 season just weeks after the 2016 campaign ended. Given the level of dedication Gravely saw from his teammates throughout the offseason, he knew Tech was in for a special year.

“We kind of had the feeling that it was going to be a special season for us,” Gravely said. “We have a big senior group. We all said that we’d leave with a ring as seniors. After our junior year, we’ve all dedicated ourselves to workouts at 5 in the morning. We all work hard.”

The Tigers rolled through the Commonwealth Athletic Conference en route to a 7-0 regular season and the top seed in the Division 8 North state tournament. Along the way, Tech stayed in sync with the team’s coaches and Gravely highlighted that as one of the keys to the season.

“We’re all executing whatever the gameplan is that our coaches set up,” Gravely, who also runs outdoor track at Tech, said. “We’ve all been working hard. We’re all waiting on it and ready for the challenges that arise.”

Although he didn’t expect to eclipse the 2,000 yard mark this season, Gravely has done so while making it look easy. Gravely credited his offensive line for opening the running lanes that allow him to breakout for big gains.

“I’m really thankful for my offensive linemen,” Gravely said. “It’s been an honor running behind those guys, especially Kevin Aguilar. I’m really thankful for those guys and I could’ve never reached this success without them.”

A 20-6 loss to Cathedral kept the Tigers from clawing their way towards a state championship but their 7-0 regular season allowed them a chance to compete in the Massachusetts Vocational Athletic Directors Association playoffs. The Tigers knocked Franklin Tech in the semifinals to earn a berth in tonight’s (6) MVADA championship game at Nashoba Valley.

“It means everything to have this opportunity,” Gravely said. “Not everybody can say they had the opportunity to end their high school career with a ring. I’m trying to cherish this moment and make sure we bring a ring back to the city of Lynn.”

Nashoba Valley boasts a pass-heavy attack that looks for long yardage gains via the air. That means Gravely’s role in tonight’s game will be just as important from the linebacker position as it’ll be at running back.

“I know they’re a passing team,” Gravely said. “Our defense isn’t really worried about the run. We know they’re a passing team and that’s about it. We’re ready to play.

“They can expect everything,” Gravely added. “We’re going to give them our all and make sure that we go out with our best game.”

The chance to end his Tech career with a championship would cement an already decorated legacy that Gravely has built. Although he has reached a number of individual accolades, bringing a championship home to Tech will provide an unforgettable memory for Gravely and his teammates.

“I’m a big believer in leaving your stamp on things,” Runner said. “One thing I’ve spoken to Steffan about is his legacy. He’s the leading rusher in Tech history, he leads our program in touchdowns and he may have the record for interceptions. To leave a champion, after all the accolades he’s reached, would change him even more as a person.

“Being remembered as Mr. Lynn Tech would mean more to him than any of his touchdowns,” Runner added. “You can never take that away. Leaving his legacy is big for him.”