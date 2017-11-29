Celtics’ Rozier joins students in unveiling new tech lab at Pickering

LYNN– The Boston Celtics and Southern New Hampshire University teamed up to provide middle school students in Lynn with an early holiday present, after the duo unveiled the newly renovated ‘Pickering Innovation Lab’ yesterday at Pickering Middle School.

Celtics guard Terry Rozier III highlighted the VIP panel – which also included Celtics Legend Dana Barros, Celtics Mascot “Lucky” the Leprechaun, Lynn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Catherine C. Latham and SNHU Associate Dean of Academics, College of Engineering, Technology and Aeronautics Gaynelle Swann – that introduced the revamped tech lab to a select group of the school’s students.

“Students these days embrace technology and depend on it as a viable resource for growth in today’s classroom,” said Rozier III. “It’s exciting to be able to help play a role in unveiling all of this equipment to these kids.”

“It was wonderful to be here today to unveil this new lab and to see students engaging with technology that is shaping our future,” said Swann. “At SNHU, we are committed to providing access to high quality education for students of all ages. Access to technology at a young age can be transformational, and we hope that the lab will help the students at Pickering Middle School learn new skills, expand their knowledge, and get them excited about pursuing careers in STEM fields.”

Students had the opportunity to test out the lab’s new materials after the unveiling, as they participated in CAD (computer-aided design) activities with the newly donated Makerbot laptops and 3D printer with filament. The event concluded with a question-and-answer session and a group photo between the VIP panel and middle school students.