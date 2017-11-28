Two arrests are made after armed robbery at El Tikal Restaraunt

LYNN — Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery at El Tikal Restaurant Monday night.

Rudy Tejada, 22, and a 16-year-old male juvenile, both from Lynn, were each charged with armed and masked robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and violation of the city knife ordinance. The juvenile was also charged with Class D drug possession with intent to distribute.

Police responded to El Tikal Restaurant, located at 353 Summer St., shortly before 10:30 p.m. and learned that two masked men had approached a 38-year-old female employee after she went outside to an alley to bring trash to a dumpster. One of the suspects brandished a knife and brought the woman back into the restaurant where two other employees were working, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

Once inside the restaurant, the second suspect pointed a handgun, which turned out to be a BB gun, at a male employee who was counting money. The man was ordered to the floor by the suspects, who grabbed the money and took off, Kmiec said.

Shortly after the incident, police responded to a second assault near the restaurant involving a knife and BB gun. The second victim gave a similar description of the armed robbery suspects, Kmiec said.

Police searched the area and stopped two suspects who matched the description nearby, who were identified as Tejada and the juvenile. Both suspects were found with knives and ski masks. Tejada also had a BB gun and the juvenile had cash, which is believed to be from the robbery, Kmiec said.