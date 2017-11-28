Stolen Jeep fished out of Saugus River

SAUGUS — The Saugus Fire Department pulled a stolen jeep from the Saugus River late Tuesday morning.

A resident who lives above Tom’s Bait and Tackle called police around 10 a.m. to report a car in the water near the Ballard Street boat launch, said Fire Chief Michael Newbury.

Police and Fire conducted two separate searches of the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee and surrounding water for a victim but were unable to locate anyone, he said. They suited up in cold water suits and attached firefighters to a rope to wade into the frigid water.

Police Lt. Ronald Giorgetti said the car, which was listed as stolen with the Malden Police Department, was hooked to a cable and removed with a tow truck.

It is unknown how long the vehicle was in the water, but police believe it became visible and was located because of the outgoing tide, said Giorgetti.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a residence around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, but it is unknown when it was taken, said Malden Police Capt. Glenn Cronin.

“It was reported stolen this morning and not too much later, Saugus pulled it from the river,” said Cronin.

A wooden board was believed to have been wedged between the seat and gas pedal to send the vehicle down the boat ramp and into the water, said Newbury.

The incident remains under investigation, and may soon be a joint investigation between the Malden and Saugus police departments, said Cronin.