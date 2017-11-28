Police Log: 11-29-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Edwin Dejesus, 42, of 17 Florence St., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 6:28 p.m. Monday.

Steven Dilone, 23, of 38 Porter St., was arrested and charged with Class A drug distribution subsequent offense at 12:10 p.m. Monday.

Johnae Johnson, 18, of 186 Bowdoin St., Boston, was arrested on a warrant charge of shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 4:24 p.m. Monday.

Nicholas Maksou, 35, of 7 Trenton St., Methuen, was arrested and charged with two counts of Class A drug distribution at 12:51 p.m. Monday.

Larissa Martinez, 26, of 104 Newhall St., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday.

Jonathan Sisson, of 638 Eastern Ave., was arrested on warrant charges of Class A drug distribution and Class B drug distribution at 11:32 p.m. Monday.

Rudy Tejada, 22, of 497 Summer St., was arrested and charged with armed and masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of the city knife ordinance at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:39 a.m. Monday at Laighton and Washington streets; at 12:05 p.m. Monday at 10 Kirtland St.; at 6:20 p.m. Monday at Park Street and Western Avenue; at 7:46 p.m. Monday on Ford Street; at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday at Florence and Gardiner streets.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 2:02 p.m. Monday at 216 Euclid Ave.; at 2:07 p.m. Monday at Walnut Street and Washington Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 11 p.m. Monday on Market Square.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 12:28 p.m. Monday at 8 Concord St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:29 p.m. Monday at 225 Commercial St.; at 3:46 p.m. Monday at 62 Milton St.; at 7:24 p.m. Monday at 300 Lynn Shore Drive; at 9:50 p.m. Monday at 525 Lynnway; at 10:17 p.m. Monday at 30 Howard St.; at 10:30 p.m. Monday at 109 Lynn Shore Drive; at 10:47 p.m. Monday at 160 Neptune Blvd.; at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday at 44 Estes St.; at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday at 420 Essex St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 3:17 p.m. Monday on Union Street; at 7:12 p.m. Monday on Willow Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:11 p.m. Monday at 11 Mountain Ave.; at 3:52 p.m. Monday at 49 Carnes St.

A report of a robbery at 4:50 p.m. Monday at 12 Rhodes Ave.; at 10:22 p.m. Monday at 353 Summer St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday at 555 Essex St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 12:24 p.m. Monday on Mt. Hood Terrace; at 1:37 p.m. Monday at 190 Franklin St.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:09 p.m. Monday at 714 Main St.; at 9:31 p.m. Monday on Moran Road.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 9:21 p.m. Friday at 8 Longbow Circle. A caller reported that 45 minutes earlier, she thought she heard someone breaking into her house. She said her dog was barking and her front door was being tampered with. Police checked the area and found nothing; at 4 p.m. Saturday at 782 Salem St. and 505 Broadway. A caller reported a backpack was on the island across from Donovan’s. Police reported the bag had been there all day and belonged to a person on the roadway collecting money for the Salvation Army.

A report of a suspicious person at 8:02 p.m. Monday at 16 Longbow Circle. A caller reported someone threw pebbles at her window.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:25 p.m. Monday on Market Street.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:22 p.m. Monday at Cornell Road and West Shore Drive.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 5:38 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed address. A woman came into the police station to report she was touched inappropriately.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 11:17 a.m. Monday on Old Salem Road. A caller reported there was a red pickup truck parked outside her house. She confronted the man and he said he was painting the house. She said he was waiting for a ride and felt it was suspicious. Police reported the man was doing work at another house – there had been a miscommunication with his house and he proceeded to park in front of the right home.

A report of a suspicious white car in the area at 6:33 p.m. Monday on Central Street. A caller reported a sketchy white car in the area. The caller said the cops had been by the area earlier and shined a spotlight down the driveway of the house because a known drug dealer lives there. She thought the white car was there for a drug transaction. Police reported there was nothing suspicious about the car.

Theft

A report of a stolen wallet at 6:17 p.m. Monday on Beverly Avenue.

A caller reported her phone and wallet were taken from her bag at the YMCA at 7:39 p.m. Monday on Leggs Hill Road.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:19 p.m. Monday at 319 Paradise Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 7:54 p.m. Monday at Mission on the Bay at 141 Humphrey St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 4:42 p.m. Monday at 79 Burrill St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:33 a.m. Monday at Forbes Service Station at 441 Humphrey St.