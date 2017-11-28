Holidays light up downtown Medford

MEDFORD — It’s time to officially ring in the holidays again in Medford and the celebration will take over Medford Square today with the annual Holiday Glow Festival.

Mayor Stephanie M. Burke said she is hoping that many Medford residents will trek to Medford Square for the event, which runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Holiday Glow will also include the official tree lighting ceremony at Medford City Hall at 5 p.m. and continue until the end with plenty of free entertainment, refreshments — and fun. City Hall will also be lit up for the holidays at this time.

“We hope to see a great turnout at this wonderful fun-filled holiday event,” Burke said. “There will be something for everyone.”

There will be holiday music and a live broadcast by WROR-FM and radio personality Hank Morse, a Medford native. There will also be cookie decorating; games for the children; and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself, who will be ready to sit for pictures. Holiday items, many of them homemade by local artisans, will be available for purchase at Holiday Glow.

Burke is asking that those who attend Holiday Glow bring a new, unwrapped toy as a donation to the U.S. Marines Toy for Tots program, for distribution to needy children.

Holiday Glow is held in conjunction with the start of another Medford tradition: the Jingle Bell Festival. The main event for this festival is the Holiday Tree Display of miniature, decorated trees which are shown inside Medford City Hall.

Anyone who wants to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the anticipated 50-plus displays is welcome to do so all week, beginning Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. Raffle tickets may also be purchased Thursday, Nov. 30 from 12-7 p.m. and also Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1, 2 and 3 at similar times.

All proceeds from the Jingle Bell Festival are donated to Community Family of Medford’s Buddy Coholan Memory Loss Center.

There will also be other holiday items, gift certificates and other special gifts included in the raffle ticket circuit including gift baskets and lottery scratch ticket trees.

The Jingle Bell Festival features the Medford House Tour with participants traveling by bus to view a multitude of Medford’s finest homes and historic residences. The tours will be given at 4 p.m. from City Hall by bus on Saturday, Dec. 2, followed by dinner and reception at City Hall at 6 p.m. and a second Medford House Tour on Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon. This tour will be followed by a pastry and coffee reception.

More information on the five days of the Medford Jingle Bell Festival is available at jinglebellfestival.org.