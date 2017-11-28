Defining the spirit of selflessness

Johanna wants to work, but she can’t pick up the hours at her job and she needs help buying toys for her 12-year-old and 5-year-old.

Johanna turned to Item Santa last week for help in paying for Christmas gifts. She doesn’t want a handout.

“If you can help me so my kids get their toys for Christmas, I’d be more than happy,” she wrote in a letter to Item Santa.

Johanna is just one of dozens of parents reaching out for a little help this Christmas season. Like Johanna, they are doing their best to work and provide the basic necessities for their children. They just need a little help from Item Santa’s selfless supporters in order to make Christmas the holiday it should be for children.

Since 1966, Item Santa has marked Christmas as a time for giving. The popular image of the holidays is a time of frantic excess, of running to malls, struggling to the car with arms of packages. But Christmas is also a time to set aside a little for Item Santa, just a small sum, to help those who view even a little as a lot.

The philosophy of Item Santa is simple: If people in need can be shown the kindness of others then they can gain the hope they need to help themselves and, in time, help others.

Item Santa is more than a handout, it is a sign of hope in a time of challenge. Sometimes the people who are most in need of hope are those with the greatest capacity to share the gratitude extended to them by others.

The children and parents who will benefit from the generosity of Item Santa-Salvation Army get the gift of hope through the selflessness of others. The donors’ demonstrations of the essence of the holiday spirit in turn help the recipients look anew at lives, in many cases, shattered by economic misfortune, injury, illness and, all too often, domestic abuse.

Item Santa’s decades-long history helping those left without during the holidays is a legacy of selfless giving and support by hundreds of area residents, businesses and organizations as well as civil servants.

To make a direct donation to Item Santa, clip the coupon in today’s Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, P.O. Box 951, Lynn, MA 01903.

To contribute online, go to www.itemsanta.org, where you can make a donation via credit card.

All donations are listed in Item print editions through the month of December and into 2018, along with a brief message from each donor, if they desire.

Anyone interested in signing up to collect at Santa Island or any business willing to sell stockings should contact David Solimine Sr. or Joel Solimine at 781-595-1492.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts should be directed to Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.