A busy December in downtown Lynn

LYNN — The Downtown Lynn Cultural District/Community Development’s (DTLCD) director said artists, businesses, residents and everyone else who make downtown vibrant have plenty to celebrate this month.

DTLCD Executive Director Carolyn Cole praised shoppers and businesses that participated in Small Business Saturday, noting how Lydia E. Pinkham Building artists wrapped up

another successful Open Studios.

“The Lydia E. Pinkham artists have established this incredible event over the years, and with the addition of LynnArts, other downtown businesses and galleries, and a DTLCD-sponsored trolley, we have been able to showcase the talents of our artists and makers from all areas of the city,” Cole said in a press release.

Cole said other DTLCD accomplishments to date this year include DTLCD receiving permission to enhance the mural park lot adjacent to LynnArts as an event space where open-air food stands and food trucks can operate.

Plans in the works downtown include the DTLCD Video Project.

“With over 100 participants, this will be a fun and exciting way to promote what our downtown has to offer,” Cole said.

She said DTLCD is one of five communities picked to participate in a new pilot program aimed at increasing city support and resources. DTLCD has also started a new program of pop-ups called the District Series, to promote businesses, artists, vendors and other cultural partners in the district.

In addition, a local artist is being commissioned to produce gold-lettered signage on district buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This will continue our wayfinding and placemaking efforts while beautifying some of our storefronts and windows and emphasizing our incredible history,” Cole said.

Cole said DTLCD is searching for a design to be implemented on banners for 20 newly-installed downtown posts located around City Hall, extending as far as Sutton Street and Central Avenue.

Designs should be simple, readable, clear and vibrant and adhere to the following specifications: 30 inches in width; 60 inches in length with all designs submitted in high resolution jpeg format.

Submit designs to Carolyn Cole at [email protected] by this Friday, Dec. 1 in order to be considered.

For questions or more information, contact Cole at her email.