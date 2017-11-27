Today’s Page 1: 11-28-17
Tori Faieta Tori Faieta designs the pages for the Item and also the Peabody Weekly News. Prior to joining to Essex Media Group she received a degree in graphic design from Stonehill Hill College. After traveling the world and playing basketball she is happy to be back in her hometown of Lynn where she is one of the assistant coaches of the St. Mary's girls basketball team. Tori is also a proud a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 2011.
Tori Faieta can be reached at tfaieta@itemlive.com
Tori Faieta can be reached at tfaieta@itemlive.com