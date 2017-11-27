Swampscott overnight fire

Swampscott firefighters fought a Sunday night Puritan Road fire

SWAMPSCOTT — A Sunday night fire destroyed a 120 Puritan Road garage and left the adjacent home temporarily uninhabitable.

Fire Chief Kevin Breen said initial reports indicated the 10:36 p.m. fire started in the garage facing Woodbine Avenue and spread to the exterior of the three-story home. Breen said the home is for sale and the male resident on the premises exited the property unharmed.

“There was fairly significant damage to the house’ exterior but the guys stopped it from spreading inside,” Breen said.

He estimated damage to the house at $125,000, including the garage, a porch and electrical service. Lynn and Marblehead firefighters aided Swampscott crews and the fire was declared out at 12:45 a.m.