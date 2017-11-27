Saugus police hunt for armed robber

The Saugus Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect who was caught on video surveillance robbing Amato’s Liquor Store on Lincoln Avenue.

Police arrived to the store at about 11 p.m. Saturday to learn that a masked man allegedly entered the store and brandished a black handgun while demanding money, according to a statement from Saugus Police.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans or sweatpants, a black mask and a camouflage New England Patriot’s logo ball cap. He is believed to have fled on foot.

Multiple officers and a Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit responded and attempted unsuccessfully to track the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Saugus Police Detective Frank Morello at 781-941-1181. Anonymous tips can be submitted at https://sauguspd.com/contact-us/submit-an-anonymous-tip/.