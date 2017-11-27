Police log: 11-28-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Lawrence Batchelder, 53, of 138 Glenwood St., was arrested and charged with Class B drug distribution at 11:50 a.m. Monday.

Jason Teague, 45, of 57 Springvale Ave., was arrested and charged with Class B drug possession at 11:35 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:33 p.m. Sunday at 800 Boston St.; at 4 p.m. Sunday at Chestnut Street and Western Avenue; at 6:47 a.m. Monday at 3 Lynnfield St.; at 11:20 a.m. Monday at 10 Kirtland St.

A report of a police motor vehicle accident at 3:57 p.m. Sunday at Boston and Moulton streets.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on Great Woods Road.

A report of a breaking and entering at 7:46 a.m. Monday at 2 Gardiner St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:24 p.m. Sunday at 10 Carnes St.; at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at 100 Willow St.; at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at 283 Eastern Ave.; at 9:25 p.m. Sunday at 15 Hovey Terrace; at 10:01 p.m. Sunday at 376 Washington St.; at 9:53 a.m. Monday at 42 W Baltimore St.

A report of a gunshot at 3 p.m. Sunday at Boston and Granite streets.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 11:51 a.m. Sunday on Rantoul Avenue; at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Willow Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 11:07 a.m. Sunday at 67 Ashland St.; at 5:18 p.m. Sunday at 353 Chatham St.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of harassing texts at 10:10 p.m. Sunday on Sheldon Road. A caller reported a woman from an online dating site had been sending him harassing text messages threatening to put pictures of him on the Internet if he did not pay $500.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:25 p.m. Sunday at 253 High St.; at 12:39 p.m. Monday at Burger King at 383 Mystic Ave.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:49 a.m. Sunday at 57 Marion St.; at 9:52 a.m. Monday at 49 Dearborn St.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 125 Watervale Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 8:18 a.m. Sunday at 41 Governors Ave.; at 2:19 a.m. Monday at 3610 Mystic Valley Parkway; at 11:32 a.m. Monday at 220 Middlesex Ave.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 1:50 p.m. Sunday at 56 Hancock St.

A report of a larceny at 3:16 p.m. Sunday at 21 Princeton St.; at 5:59 p.m. Sunday at 20 Hadley Place; at 7:48 p.m. Sunday at 140 Warren St.; at 12:55 p.m. Monday at 293 Salem St.; at 2:54 p.m. Monday at 122 Park St.

PEABODY

Arrests

Michael R. Maguire, 36, of 37 First St., Malden, was arrested on a warrant at 10:21 a.m. Monday.

Monica Romano, 26, of 33 Newcastle Road, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor at 1:22 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:50 p.m. Sunday at 550 Lowell St. and 232 Newbury St. Bashyer Otay, 19, of 5 Scribner Road, was summoned for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at Route 128 North and Centennial Drive; at 1:22 a.m. Monday at 192 Main St. and 2 Howley St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Carraba’s Restaurant at 1A Newbury St.; at 12:13 p.m. Monday at Paddy Kelley’s at 154 Washington St.

A report of suspicious activity at 9:04 p.m. Sunday on Corwin Street. An employee of Stonewood Tavern reported seeing a person walking around on the third floor of the abandoned building behind Stonewood.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 5:26 p.m. Sunday at 4 Essex Lane. A caller reported a neighbor allegedly vandalized her vehicle after a dispute over parking.

REVERE

Arrests

Jose Victor Argueta Aguirre, 37, of 60 Vane St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving an accident scene after property damage at 6:22 a.m. Sunday.

Kevin John Bennett, 23, of 32 Rose St., was arrested and charged with Class B drug distribution with intent to distribute at 1:16 p.m. Friday.

Isidro Chicas, 22, of 197 Chelsea St., Apt. 2, East Boston, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension for drunk driving at 3:09 a.m. Sunday.

Eli Debarros, 44, of 74 Bay Road, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger, marked lanes violation, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 2:16 a.m. Saturday.

Jessica Anne Deleon, 36, of 77 New Park St., Apt. 3, Lynn, was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny of property at 10:21 p.m. Friday.

John A. Medeiros, 34, of 5 Waveway Ave., Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant at 4:27 p.m. Friday.

Stacey A. Woodruff, 41, of 417 Cabot St., Apt. 4, Beverly, was arrested on a warrant at 7:33 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:27 a.m. Sunday on Washington Avenue; at 12:10 p.m. Sunday on S Cambridge Street; at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Furlong Drive; at 3:31 p.m. Sunday at Market Basket on Squire Road; at 10:38 p.m. Sunday at Hancock and Beach streets.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:28 p.m. Sunday on Broadway.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 3:53 p.m. Sunday on Nahant Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:11 a.m. Sunday on Nahant Avenue; at 12:16 a.m. Sunday on Reservoir Avenue; at 12:19 a.m. Sunday on Steeple Street; at 12:22 a.m. Sunday on Winthrop Avenue; at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on Fenno Street; at 3:12 a.m. Sunday on Dehon Street; at 7:41 a.m. Sunday on Winthrop Avenue; at 12:21 p.m. Sunday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Terrace; at 10:58 p.m. Sunday on Sumner Street.

A report of shots fired at 1:58 a.m. Sunday at Centennial Avenue and Dehon Street; at 6:48 p.m. Sunday at Revere Housing Authority on Cooledge Street.

Theft

A report of auto theft at 11:50 a.m. Sunday at Northgate Apartments on Lantern Road.

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 4:36 p.m. Sunday on Park Avenue.