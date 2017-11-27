Photos: Nahant fair kicks off shopping season

Anna Marie Manzano of Nahant is a happy customer as she chooses her driftwood birdhouse, handmade by Richard Graziose of Revere.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Richard Graziose of Nahant sits behind his handmade driftwood birdhouses.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Shoppers packed Nahant Town Hall for the annual Nahant Holiday Fair on Saturday.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Harper, 3, and Peyton Holbrook, 1, both of Wakefield, were all dressed up for the Nahant Holiday Fair.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Jackie and Bert Miller of Marblehead look at prints by Herman Meisner of North Port, Maine, a black and white medium format film photographer.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Aimee Sheppard of Nahant buys a Nahant print from Paul Angersbach, husband of artist Mary Jo Mitchell, at the Nahant Holiday Fair on Saturday.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Sea Weaves, handmade sea glass and stone jewelry made by Roze Malone for sale at the Nahant Holiday Fair.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Caitlin Merrill of Nahant speaks with artist Mary Jo Mitchell about her prints for sale at the Nahant Holiday Fair.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Richard Graziose patiently waits for customers to check out his handmade driftwood birdhouses at the Nahant Holiday Fair.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
People walk into Nahant Town Hall for the annual Nahant Hoiiday Fair on Saturday.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Roze Malone, owner of Sea Weaves, shows off a necklace she handmade using a piece of sea glass that was originally a Pepsi bottle.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
Earrings on display at the Nahant Holiday Fair.
(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)
