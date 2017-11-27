Man arrested for attempted robbery of store in Lynn

LYNN — A 45-year-old Lynn man was arrested for attempting to rob a Western Avenue convenience store at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.

Patrick Dionne was arrested on Saturday at 41 Light St., his residence, and was charged with attempt to commit crime and armed assault to rob.

Police responded to Mekong Market, located at 863 Western Ave., shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and learned a man had gone into the store with a hoodie covering his head, pointed a handgun at the 51-year-old male cashier and attempted to open the cash register, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

The man, later identified as Dionne, was couldn’t open the register and left the store without anything. Police were able to identify Dionne through video surveillance footage, recognizing him from their past dealings with him, Kmiec said.