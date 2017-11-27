Item Santa warms hearts, raises hope

A single mother is hoping to find help this holiday season. The mother was recently relocated because of domestic violence and is unable to provide for her 12-year-old daughter because of a health reasons.

“I am writing to ask for any assistance I can receive for my daughter,” the mother wrote in a letter to Item Santa. “I’m disabled and can’t provide for my daughter this year.”

The mother is asking for our readers to help her provide Christmas gifts.

“Any help that you can please provide for my daughter would be greatly appreciated,” she wrote.

To make a direct donation to Item Santa, clip the coupon in today’s Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, P.O. Box 951, Lynn, MA 01903.

To contribute online, go to www.itemsanta.org, where you can make a donation via credit card.

All donations are listed in Item print editions through the month of December and into 2018, along with a brief message from each donor, if they desire.

Anyone interested in signing up to collect at Santa Island or any business willing to sell stockings should contact David Solimine Sr. or Joel Solimine at 781-595-1492.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts and should be directed to Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.