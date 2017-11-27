DeFelice earns NEFW Carens Award

WALTHAM – As he prepares for his 50th season as the only baseball coach in Bentley University history, Bob DeFelice will be honored for his work in another sport when the New England Football Writers present him with the 2017 George C. Carens Award Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Named in memory of the longtime Boston Herald-Traveler sports writer, the award has been given annually since 1952 to a person who throughout his or her life as made significant contributions to the sport of football in New England.

DeFelice will receive the prestigious award during the NEFW Annual Captains and Awards Banquet at the Montvale Plaza in Stoneham.

It’s been more than a half-century since the longtime Bentley athletics director began his involvement with New England football as the 21-year-old head coach at Christopher Columbus High School.

Before joining the Bentley athletic department staff on a full-time basis in 1987, DeFelice spent 17 years (1970-86) as the head football coach at his alma mater, Winthrop High School. During that time, he led the Vikings to a 101-65-2 record with four Northeastern Conference championships, a 33-game winning streak in the early 80s and two Eastern Massachusetts Division 2 Super Bowl titles.

As Bentley’s athletic director, DeFelice has overseen a football program that qualified for back-to-back NCAA Division II playoff bids in 2003 and 2004, and won Northeast-10 Conference titles each of those years, as well as 2009 and 2010. Included was overseeing the renovations of the stadium where the Falcons play.

DeFelice was instrumental in the establishment of the old Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and the Eastern Football Conference, which later was absorbed by the Northeast-10. He served as the EFC Commissioner from 1997-2000.

He also played a key role in the shift of Bentley football, and a number of other former club programs, from club to varsity status in 1988.

DeFelice, who is a member of eight Halls of Fame including the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches, is the third person with Bentley ties to receive the Carens Award, joining former head coaches Hal Kopp and Peter Yetten.

Those interested in attending the banquet on Dec. 5 (reception 6:00, dinner 7:00) can make reservations by contacting Dick Lipe at [email protected] or 781-891-2334 by Thursday. The cost of tickets is $50.