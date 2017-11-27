26-year-old shot in shoulder at Boston and Granite streets

LYNN — A 26-year-old man told police he was shot at Boston and Granite streets on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to Union Hospital at 3 p.m. after a Lynn man reported he had been shot in the shoulder. His friends had already driven him to the hospital when he reported the incident, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

The victim told police he went to go talk to someone in another car and the man shot him. The victim said he didn’t know the suspect, Kmiec said.

There’s some inconsistencies in the victim’s story, which “definitely changed as time went on,” Kmiec said.

The incident is under investigation.