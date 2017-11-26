Saugus annual tree lighting Dec. 1

SAUGUS — Town Manager Scott Crabtree is pleased to announce that one of the community’s most beloved events, the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Festivities, is coming to Town.

Residents are invited to Town Hall on Friday, Dec. 1 for an evening with sleigh rides, a petting zoo, a moon bounce, hot chocolate, cookies, a meet and greet with Santa, entertainment, hayrides, story time, and much more. The town is also planning for the return of holiday trackless train rides, which will run weather permitting.

“Please join your family and friends and come out to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season as a community,” said Crabtree. “This is one of our town’s most unforgettable annual events, so I hope to see you all there.”

Volunteers, the Department of Youth and Recreation, the Department of Public Works, the Building Maintenance Department, and numerous other municipal employees have spent the past few months planning and organizing the action-packed night, which kicks off at 5 p.m. sharp. The tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m., and the evening will conclude by 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Town Manager’s office at 781-231-4111.