Police log: 11-27-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Shara Belgiorno was arrested on warrant charges of two counts of Class B drug possession at 4:29 p.m. Saturday.

Mikayla Coorigan, 28, of 33 Bellevue Road, was arrested and charged with larceny of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammo without a firearm identification card, carrying a loaded firearm weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card and on a warrant at 5:33 a.m. Saturday.

Patrick Dionne, 45, of 41 Light St., was arrested and charged with attempt to commit crime and armed assault to rob at 2:26 p.m. Saturday.

Randy King, 31, of 4 Christine Drive, Barrington, Rhode Island, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection/sticker and marked lanes violation at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Darrin Leblanc, 49, of 33 Waverly St., was arrested and charged with motor vehicle lights violation and operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

Maximilano Macario, 37, of 109 Newhall St., was arrested and charged with malicious damage to a motor vehicle and on warrant charges of shoplifting by concealing merchandise and trespassing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jesse McGeoghegan, of 16 Rantoul Ave., was arrested on a warrant charge of juror failure to attend at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Joshua McGeoghegan, of 16 Rantoul Ave., was arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, leaving the scene of property damage and marked lanes violation at 12:25 p.m. Sunday.

David Perez-Dubon, 28, of 9 Essex Ave., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, Class B drug possession and on a warrant charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 1:44 a.m. Saturday.

Danijel Pesa, of 8 Morrill PLace, was arrested on a warrant charge of Class B drug possession at 8:44 a.m. Sunday.

Brenden Shepard, 30, of 3 Carriage House Lane, Boxford, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor at 1:46 a.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:22 p.m. Friday at Centro Liquors at 395 Essex St.; at 10:14 p.m. Friday at 9 S Elm St.; at 11:44 p.m. Friday at 64 Broadway; at 6:34 a.m. Saturday at 44 O’Callaghan Way; at 7:38 a.m. Saturday at 62 Market St.; at 8:21 a.m. Saturday at 355 Maple St.; at 9:11 a.m. Saturday at Chestnut and Mason streets; at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on Ontario Street; at 10:38 a.m. Saturday at 210 Lewis St.; at 1:32 p.m. Saturday at 160 Chestnut St.; at 3:31 p.m. Saturday at Waitt and Western avenues; at 12:37 a.m. Sunday at 6 Saunders Road; at 9:16 a.m. Sunday at 534 Lynnfield St.; at 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Essex and Joyce streets.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Park Street and Western Avenue; at 11:29 a.m. Saturday at Holyoke Street and Newton Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at Park Street and Western Avenue; at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at 709 Lynnfield St.; at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at 35 Market Square.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 10:46 a.m. Saturday on Kingsley Terrace; at 7:09 a.m. Sunday on Margin Street.

A report of an assault and battery at 3:37 p.m. Saturday at Andrew Street and Central Avenue; at 8:18 p.m. Saturday on Willow Street; at 6:59 a.m. Sunday on Willow Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:38 p.m. Friday at 108 Cottage St.; at 2:07 p.m. Saturday at 37 Parrott St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:26 p.m. Friday at 50 Central Ave.; at 5:41 p.m. Friday at Santander Bank at 39 Exchange St.; at 5:53 p.m. Friday at 244 Chatham St.; at 9:41 p.m. Friday at Lynn Shelter at 100 Willow St.; at 11:40 p.m. Friday at 678 Washington St.; at 12:19 a.m. Saturday at 22 Munroe St.; at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at 77 New Park St.; at 2:43 p.m. Saturday at 50 Central Ave.; at 4:51 p.m. Saturday at 333 Lynnway; at 5:49 p.m. Saturday at Joyce and Union streets; at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at 15 River St.; at 7:37 p.m. Saturday at 37 Curwin Circle; at 7:57 p.m. Saturday on Union Street; at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at 10 Hamilton Ave.; at 12:31 a.m. Sunday at 35 Graves Ave.; at 12:44 a.m. Sunday at 25 Hamilton Ave.; at 1:10 a.m. Sunday at 40 Arlington St.; at 2:16 a.m. Sunday at Casey’s Shell at 535 Lynnway; at 2:28 a.m. Sunday at 840 Washington St.; at 9:57 a.m. Sunday at 178 Chestnut St.

A report of a gunshot at 2:50 a.m. Sunday at 8 Morrill Place.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 5:56 p.m. Friday on Exchange Street; at 7:48 p.m. Saturday on Essex Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:37 p.m. Friday at 18 Hamilton Ave.; at 1:56 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Street Cafe at 157 Walnut St.; at 9:23 a.m. Sunday at 23 Congress St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 8:28 a.m. Sunday at Andrew Street and Central Avenue.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 8:17 p.m. Friday at 95 Park St.; at 1:26 a.m. Saturday at 17 Sunset Road; at 4:52 p.m. Saturday at 202 Woodland North; at 11:34 p.m. Saturday at 27 Congress St.; at 9:11 a.m. Sunday at 53 Ashland St.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Federico Musso, 21, of 64 Beach St., was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

Complaints

A caller reported someone entered the garage and went through her family’s things at 4:50 p.m. Friday on Ware Lane. She reported there were some expensive tools that were still there but was unsure if anything was missing.

A caller reported she witnessed a man throw a patio chair in the parking lot of the Miller Plaza at 12:11 a.m. Saturday on Pleasant Street. The caller reported the man got into a “boxy SUV” and left the area.

Damage to cars was reported at 2:43 p.m. Saturday on Anderson Street. A caller reported someone walked on cars and caused damage. A windshield was also broken, but police reported that was pre-existing.

A report of a man yelling obscenities at 5:19 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street. A caller reported an older man wearing a ball cap was yelling obscenities at the top of his lungs before going into the Harbor Light Inn.

A report of a disturbance at 7:14 p.m. Saturday on West Shore Drive.

PEABODY

Arrests

John R. Griffin, 55, of 409 Essex Ave., Gloucester, was arrested and charged with operating with a revoked registration, uninsured motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 12:06 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:36 p.m. Friday at 31 Andover St.; at 12 p.m. Saturday on Andover Street; at 1:57 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Volkswagen Storage Lot at 151 Andover St.; at 2:18 p.m. Saturday at 156 Lowell St. and 2 Emerson St. A woman was taken to Salem Hospital after a two-car accident; at 4:06 p.m. Saturday at Container Store at 210C Andover St.; at 4:31 p.m. Saturday at Descenza Jewelers at 161 Andover St.; at 9:07 a.m. Sunday at 2 Forest St. and 220 Lowell St.; at 9:48 a.m. Sunday at CVS at 79 Lynnfield St.; at 11:31 a.m. Sunday at 111 Central St. and 2 Wilson Terrace; at 2:32 p.m. Sunday at Tannery Two at 12 Crowninshield St.; at 2:56 p.m. Sunday at 85 Andover St. and 6 Esquire Drive.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 5:09 p.m. Saturday at 32 Main St. Two drivers were taken to Salem Hospital after a four-car accident with entrapment.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at 7 Pocahontas Drive. Police reported $40 in cash was taken from the car.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:43 p.m. Friday at 102 Main St.; at 3:46 p.m. Friday at 29 Lynn St.; at 7:50 p.m. Friday at 2231 Avalon Drive. A caller reported banging drums and that items were being thrown around. Police reported that the resident was playing the drums and would stop for the night; at 9:08 p.m. Friday at 55 Shore Drive; at 2:51 a.m. Saturday at 286 Newbury St.; at 5:12 a.m. Saturday at 116 Foster St. A caller reported furniture was being thrown around. Police reported the woman was going through some clothes and would quiet down for the night; at 11:34 a.m. Saturday at Lahey Medical Center at 1 Essex Center Drive; at 10:33 p.m. Saturday at 16 Swampscott Ave.; at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Society at 15 Endicott St.; at 1:41 a.m. Sunday at 2 Magnolia Way; at 7:24 a.m. Sunday at Mobile Estates at 286 Newbury St.; at 8:57 a.m. Sunday at Lahey Medical Center at 1 Essex Center Drive; at 12:32 p.m. Sunday at Plaza Motel at 125 Newbury St.

A report of suspicious activity at 6:20 p.m. Friday at 46 Prospect St. A caller reported a suspicious man in the woods with a flashlight. Police reported the man was lost; at 1:59 p.m. Sunday at 13 Abington Ave. A caller reported suspicious men in the backyard. Police reported the men were buying a car.

A report of a suspicious motor vehicle at 10:41 p.m. Saturday at 32 Essex Lane. A vehicle driving through the backyard was reported. Police could not find the vehicle.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 7:48 p.m. Saturday on Rockdale Avenue. The person was taken to Salem Hospital; at 2:53 a.m. Sunday at 68 Aborn St. The person was taken to Salem Hospital.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:35 p.m. Friday at The Ultimate at 130 Newbury St. A caller reported someone stole $300 from her purse while she was shopping.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 8:45 p.m. Friday at 68 Veterans Memorial Drive. Vandalism to the window of the house was reported; at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Trader Joe’s at 300 Andover St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Assaults

A report of an assault at 9:08 a.m. Friday on Paradise Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:11 p.m. Friday at 96 Puritan Road; at 6:15 p.m. Friday at 970 Paradise Road.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:05 a.m. Friday at 330 Paradise Road.