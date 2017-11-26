Item Santa embodies holiday spirit

Item Santa provides a chance not only to share the elemental joy of Christmas with another person; it also lets people look for hope within themselves by feeling heartfelt charity exhibited by others. Item Santa has brought smiles to the faces of children who have the chance – thanks to the generosity of others – to open gifts on Christmas.

But Item Santa also brings necessities to people without adequate winter clothing, bedclothes and food. The philosophy of Item Santa is simple: If people in need can be shown the kindness of others then they can gain the hope they need to help themselves and, in time, help others.

Some of the young people helped by Item Santa are new arrivals to the country facing the challenges of mastering English, attending new schools, and finding their way around a place most different from the one where they were born.

Others suffer indirectly from the devastation that substance abuse visits upon families. Children struggle to sort out feelings of love and allegiance to adults in their lives even as those grownups struggle with alcohol and drugs.

The heart of Item Santa is selfless giving to others by individuals who may never meet the children they are helping. The heart of Item Santa is the heart of Christmas, of all holidays that celebrate the ability of individuals to work together to make the lives of others better.

Item Santa’s work is confined to the holidays, but its message resonates year round by reminding us all about how charity through selfless giving gladdens all of our hearts.

Item Santa isn’t just a “handout.” It is a sign of hope in a time of challenge. Sometimes the people who are most in need of hope are those with the greatest capacity to share the gratitude extended to them by others.

The hope offered by an unexpected gift and a helping hand outshines Christmas lights and holiday glow. It provides a sense of renewal for the New Year and the strength to make a new start at righting tough circumstances.

Selfless donations through Item Santa and the Salvation Army show those in need that there are resources to help them all year. Item Santa shares the same spirit as the local organizations that provide fuel assistance, offer shelter to domestic violence victims and job opportunities to those who have been laid off.

The popular image of the holidays is a time of frantic excess, running to malls, struggling to the car with arms of packages. But Christmas is also a time to set aside a little for Item Santa, just a small sum, to help those who view even a little as a lot.

To make a direct donation to Item Santa, clip the coupon in today’s Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, P. O. Box 951, Lynn, MA 01903.

To contribute online, go to www.itemsanta.org, where you can make a donation via credit card.

All donations are listed in Item print editions through the month of December and into 2018, along with a brief message from each donor, if they desire.

Anyone interested in signing up to collect at Santa Island or any business willing to sell stockings should contact David Solimine Sr. or Joel Solimine at 781-595-1492.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts should be directed to Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.