Aguilar toes the line for Lynn Tech

LYNN — When a football team establishes a successful offense that can score points in bunches, the players who score the touchdowns are the ones who receive most of the shine.

What tends to go unnoticed is the work that takes place in the trenches when the offensive linemen lead the way.

Such is the case with Lynn Tech’s Kevin Aguilar. The Tigers’ offense, which has emerged as one of the better units in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, is more than capable of placing its opponents in big deficits quickly. And while Tech’s running backs and receivers score the bulk of the points, Aguilar has been just as integral to the offense’s success as any other player.

“Kevin actually started his freshman year for us,” Tech coach James Runner said. “He’s a tough, gritty player. He doesn’t ask for any accolades or for anybody to pat him on his back. He’s a complete, team player. He’s a big asset for our football team offensively and defensively. He’s always a player we can count on.

“Even as a sophomore, he was one of the better linemen,” Runner added. “He’s always been one of the wholesome kids. He doesn’t bang his chest and say ‘me, me, me.’ He does his job and coaches love that.”

A four-year varsity player for Runner and the Tigers, Aguilar has held a starting role on the team’s offensive line since his freshman year. In moving around through different positions, Aguilar has contributed at guard and tackle on offense and defensive end and tackle on defense. He now stands at Tech’s starting left tackle and defensive tackle.

“Kevin’s a big part of where we want to put the ball,” Runner said. “He’s one of those guys that allows do things that we want. We wouldn’t have the running game that we have now if we didn’t have guys like Kevin moving bodies around. He likes to take on the other team’s biggest players and he likes making things easier for his teammates.”

Now a senior, Aguilar has been a crucial piece to a Tech team that has rolled through its 2017 schedule. The Tigers are 11-1 this season, with the lone blemish of the year being a 20-6 loss at the hands of Cathedral in the Division 8 North state tournament final.

Despite being eliminated from the state tournament, the Tigers earned one more shot at bringing home a championship. Thursday night, they’ll travel to Westford to battle against Nashoba Valley Tech (6) for the Massachusetts Vocational Athletic Directors Association championship.

That means Aguilar, and the rest of his senior teammates, have a chance to end their high school careers as champions.

“That would mean everything to me and my teammates,” Aguilar, who serves as a team captain, said. “Knowing that I’m going to graduate this year, the younger guys are going to have to step up. We’ve set a good example for the younger players and that’s good for our team.”

Tech’s bid in the MVACA championship game comes as no surprise to Aguilar. Having worked closely with his teammates throughout the offseason, Aguilar knew the Tigers had the necessary dedication and work ethic for a championship run.

“One of my goals this season was to give my team a championship,” Aguilar said. “I wanted everybody, including myself, to end this season with a championship. From the first day of practice, we’ve all been on the same page. I knew that we had plenty of potential as a team.”

Although he doesn’t get as much glamour as other positions as an offensive linemen, Aguilar recognizes that winning is most important in the grand scheme of things. With Aguilar creating openings for the likes of running backs Keoni Gaskin and Steffan Gravely, the Tigers have developed a winning formula.

“As long as my teammates and coaches support us linemen, that’s what matters most,” Aguilar said. “They know what our role is for the team. All that matters is that our team wins games on the field. We get plenty of credit from the coaches and that’s what makes us feel good.

“The linemen have been working hard all season,” Aguilar added. “We work extremely hard in practice, pushing the sleds and lifting in the weight room. The linemen have a really important job opening the lanes for Steffan and Keoni. We’re always on the same page with our running backs.”

In fact, Aguilar and his fellow linemen have created such an impact on the offense that Runner has sketched out his gameplans based on what his players can do in the trenches.

“We’ve designed our game plans based on what our offensive line can do,” Runner said. “One of the best offensive line coaches in Lynn is Matt Durgin and he taught me that you always have to take care of your guys up front. We always have to make sure Kevin’s ok because of the impact he brings.”

Although Thursday night’s game against Nashoba Valley, 8-4 this season, won’t be easy, the Tigers are playing some of their better football as of late. After falling to Cathedral, Tech has bounced back with wins over Franklin Tech and Thanksgiving rival Austin Prep.

“That game against Cathedral drove us,” Aguilar said. “We’ve been working harder for the vocational championship. That game motivated us mentally to be a better team. Since then, we’ve been prepared for any team that’s in our way.”

With Aguilar leading the charge, the Tigers will be ready to play come Thursday night.

“It’s not going to be an easy game,” Aguilar said. “We’re going to bring our hardest. We’re going to play it like it’s our last game, which it is. We’re playing for a championship.”