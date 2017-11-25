Lifestyle

Photos: Marblehead Back the Track 5K

By | November 25, 2017

Stephanie Senigo of Wilmington, Delaware, snaps a selfie with New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan after the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Audeline Vitet, 11, of Marblehead wins the 1 Mile Kids Run before the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Robert French embraces his granddaughter Audeline Vitet, 11, both of Marblehead, after she won the 1 Mile Kids Run before the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan cheers on runners in the 1 Mile Kids Run before the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser Hasak)

Nico Despo, 5, of Swampscott, gets a high-five from NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan as he completes the 1 Mile Kids Run in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Jordan Kinley of Salem wins the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

E J Hrynowski of Arlington sprints to the finish line in the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Heather and Chris Wicken are ready to run the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Chris Wicken of Reading sports a turkey hat as he comes down the final straight in the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Siena Jourgensen of New York City, N.Y., heads down the final straight in the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

John Prindiville of Marblehead snaps a selfie with NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan before the start of the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Runners set off in the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Back the Track 5K

Michael Weidenbruc, left, of Marblehead sprints past Michael Carlone of Somerville to take second place in the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Evan Dingle of Reading turns on the afterburners as he comes to the finish line of the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Emma Spencer of Cambridge was the first woman to cross the finish line in the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan gets a high-five from a member of the crowd as she approaches the finish line in the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

Runners set off in the Back the Track 5K in Marblehead on Saturday.

(Photo by Spenser R. Hasak)

The Marblehead Track Association  hosted the annual Back the Track 5k on Saturday which included a 2 Mile Fun Walk, 1 Mile Kids Run, and a 5K Road Race. New York City Marathon winner and Olympic Silver Medalist Shalane Flanagan was in attendance to cheer on finishers of the races and to run in the 5K.

