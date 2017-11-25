Lynn motorcyclist injured by hit-and-run driver

Police said a motorcyclist struck Friday night on Western Avenue may lose leg.

Lynn police said a local resident struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his motorcycle Friday night on Western Avenue may lose a leg after being struck by a motorist.

The 48-year-old man is in Massachusetts General Hospital listed in serious but stable condition. Emergency medical personnel transported him to the Boston hospital after published reports said individuals at the accident scene rushed into action to save the man’s life.

“We were told but have not confirmed he may lose the leg,” said Police Lt. Glenn Dunnigan.

District Fire Chief Stephen Archer said a bystander applied a tourniquet to the man, controlling bleeding until Engine 3 firefighters arrived to stabilize him.

“The tourniquet probably saved the victim’s life,” Archer said.

Shortly after responding to Western Avenue and Park Street at 7:15 p.m., police located a white vehicle a short distance away from the accident scene described by witnesses as fleeing scene. Dunnigan said police continue to search for the driver.

Lynn and State Police were withholding the motorcyclist’s name pending efforts to contact the man’s family.