School Roundup: Spartans clinch tournament birth

The St. Mary’s boys soccer team wasted no time locking up a postseason berth, making the tournament Wednesday with a 6-0 win over Spellman at Manning Field.

“It’s something I haven’t done in my nine years at St. Mary’s,” coach Mike D’Agostino said of locking up the berth in just nine games. The Spartans (9-0) have been on a roll, allowing just two goals over the course of those nine games.

Chris Garcia and Thiago De Oliveira set the tone offensively, each logging a hat trick. Nolan Perez had two assists, while De Oliveira, Jackson Nickolau, Aidan O’Brien, and Joe Thongsyathavong also logged assists. Richie Mateo was in net for his seventh shutout of the season, and Jose Del Valle, Connor Mackey and Olu George played well on defense.

“It’s a great way to make the playoffs,” D’Agostino said. “We have momentum going and are well in front in our conference…I’m very pleased with the way we’re playing, and I hope October is even better.”

Lynn Classical 0, Everett 0

Classical goalkeeper Dan Cortes had a huge game to force a draw for the Rams on Wednesday.

“He’s been our best player all year, he’s really the backbone of our team,” said Classical coach Dominick Steadman. “Today was another example of that. He was huge for us.”

Albin Asani, Ivan Melara and Josue Blas also played well for Classical in the loss.

The Rams (2-4-1) will go up against Malden on Tuesday.

St. John’s Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0

Steven Yakita scored two goals and dished an assists to lead the Prep. Brian Brennan scored one goal and dished two assists, John Campbell and Dave Najim each scored their first varsity goal in the win.

Goalies Christian Buckley and freshman Eoghan Daly combined for the shutout in net. The win puts the Eagles at 5-0-2, 3-0 in Catholic Conference play. The Eagles host BC High on Saturday for their homecoming game.

“The win was our third consecutive shutout,” Prep coach Dave Crowell said. “We knew we were going to score goals, but our defense is really coming together. I’m really happy with our defense.”

GIRLS SOCCER

Saugus 4, Malden 0

Saugus continued its undefeated campaign with a shutout win on Wednesday. Allie Kotkowski led the way with a pair of goals, while Rachel Nazzaro and Alivia Burke scored one goal each. Goalkeeper Alana Aldred had three saves in the shutout victory.

The Sachems (8-0) will host Winthrop on Tuesday.

Danvers 3, Swampscott 1

Abby Cash scored two goals for Danvers, while Hannah Lejeune added the other. Haley Bernhardt scored for Swampscott on Sydney Clark’s assist. Swampscott’s Emma Fogg led the Big Blue defense. Swampscott (5-1) is back in action this afternoon when it hosts Austin Prep.

Acton-Boxborough 3, Peabody 2

The Tanners were playing from behind the whole game, as Acton-Boxborough scored just 38 seconds into the game.

Emily Nelson had one goal and one assist to lead the scoring for Peabody, while Jillian Arigo had one goal. Aja Alimonte had one assist in the loss. Catherine Manning, Jordyn Collins and Colleen Crotty all played well on defense.

Peabody is now 3-1-2 on the year.

Cardinal Spellman 3, St. Mary’s 0

It was a tough night all around for the Spartans, with coach Jim Foley saying, “We just came out flat tonight.”

St. Mary’s (4-3-2) will take on Catholic Central League foe Bishop Fenwick on Monday.

GOLF

St. Mary’s 202, Lowell Catholic 142

The Spartans got back into the win column on Wednesday after dropping their first match of the season Tuesday afternoon. Luke Smith was the top scorer at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut, notching 38 points. Aedon Leydon followed with 31 points, while Nick Cicolini had 29 points. Aidon Emmerich had 28 points, Kevin McMullin had 27 points and Chris Fioravanti had 26 points.

St. Mary’s (9-1) will come home to Gannon on Monday to host Arlington Catholic.

Salem 56, Revere 16

Salem took care of business at Olde Salem Greens on Wednesday, led by Nick Angeramo’s 5 1/2-3 1/2 win in the first spot. Tom Harrington won his match at No. 2, 6-3, while Ethan Doyle won the third match 8-1. Other winners for the Witches were Ryan Farley (7-2), Troy Ziffer (6 1/2-2 1/2), Tim Farley (6 1/2-2 1/2), Clayton Duffin (9-0) and Casey Williamson (7 1/2-1 1/2).

The Witches (8-1) will take on Everett this afternoon.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bishop Fenwick 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Behind two goals from Nicole Modica, the Crusaders won their second straight game on Wednesday. Cailyn Wesley had one goal, while goalkeepers Lauren Wilkinson and Katie Olsen combined for four saves in the shutout.

Fenwick (2-4-2) will take on North Andover next Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Nashoba Valley 3, Lynn Tech 2

Despite battling back from two sets down, the Tigers came up just short of a win on Wednesday afternoon. Glerys Merced and Danilsa Espinal both played well in the loss.

Tech (1-8) has a quick turnaround with a game against Northeast Regional this afternoon.

Marblehead 3, Salem 0

Marblehead swept the match with set scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-14. Elisa Garel had four aces and four kills in the win, while Lizzie Myers had five kills. The Magicians are now 6-2 on the year.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Marblehead 15, Lynn English 50

The Magicians took four of the top five spots in the race en route to a win on Wednesday. Kristy Twaalfhoven finished first overall with a time of 23:13, while Caroline Johnson was just 10 seconds behind her in second place at 23:23. Alix Livermore finished in third place (24:15), while Olivia Chickering finished in fourth place (24:29).

Marblehead (4-1) will run against Lynn Classical on Tuesday.

Manchester-Essex 24, Lynnfield 31

Despite a first-place finish and a personal-best time from Brie Passatempo (19:29), Lynnfield couldn’t pull out a win in a close race on Wednesday. Elizabeth St. Andre finished in fourth place (21:21), while Annie Olsen finished in seventh place (21:33) and Eliza Brooks finished in ninth place (21:57).

The Pioneers (1-3) will run in the Frank Kelly Invitational in Wrentham on Saturday.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Tech 22, Northeast 32

Jama Aroni earned a first-place finish in his second-ever meet. Jordan Lee (third), Jaden Lee (fourth), Ike Oranekwu (sixth), Rodrigo Mora (eighth) and Bryan Deleon (10th) also ran well for the Tigers, who improved to 2-0 in the CAC.

Lynnfield 24, Manchester-Essex 34

The Pioneers recorded their first win in four years on Wednesday afternoon, taking three of the top five spots and five of the top seven spots. Ryan Iapicca was the top finisher for Lynnfield, placing second overall with a time of 16:37. John Astrofsky finished fourth (17:41), Joe Fabrizio finished fifth (17:45) Zach Shone finished sixth (17:49) and Steve Dwyer finished in seventh place (17:55).

Lynnfield (1-3) will run at the Frank Kelly Invitational in Wrentham on Saturday.

Marblehead 19, Lynn English 44

Behind Ethan Snook’s first-place finish (18:48), the Magicians rolled to their fourth win of the season. Oliver Glass finished in third place (19:13) and Austin Lavender finished in fourth place (19:20).

Marblehead (4-1) will run in the Frank Kelly Invitational in Wrentham on Saturday.