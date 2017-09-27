POLICE LOG: 9-28-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Angel Batista, 57, of 124 Green St., was arrested for having an open container of alcohol at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Joseph Courtois, 34, of 77 Walnut St., Saugus, was arrested for Class B drug possession, at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael Divenuti, 34, of 114 Mt. Vernon Ave., Melrose, was arrested for Class E drug possession and violation of the city’s knife ordinance at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday.

Issam Lfalaki, of 96 Rose St., Revere, was arrested for destruction of property over $250 and stalking at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday.

Christopher Maldonado, 19, of 689 Boston St., was arrested for disorderly conduct at 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wendi Mattos, 49, was arrested for drinking in public on Tuesday at 11:57 a.m.

Brian Mishel, 41, was arrested for possession of a Class B and E substance and for distribution.

Wellington Pena, of 73 Grant St., was arrested on a default warrant and for trespassing, possession of a Class A substance and violating a municipal ordinance.

Joseph Pojoy, 24, of 144 South Common St., was arrested in Lynn as a booking courtesy.

Glenn Porter, 50, of 44 Estes St., was arrested Tuesday at 1:01 p.m. for driving with a revoked license and shoplifting.

Roberto Reyna Marin, 28, of 124 Green St., was arrested on Tuesday at 11:53 a.m. for violating the alcohol open container ordinance.

Carol Rodriguez, 25, of 16 West Green St., was arrested for assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Onu Shaibu, 34, of 11 Barrett St., was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and attempt to commit a crime on Tuesday at 7:41 p.m.

Joseph Singleton, of 402 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, was arrested Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. for trespassing.

Thomas Joshua, of 63 Lynnway, was arrested for credit card fraud, larceny, and shoplifting on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Doralys Torres, of 7 Lafayette Park, was arrested for trespassing at 3:39 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tina White, of 100 Willow St., was arrested for breaking and entering and larceny on Tuesday at 11:13 p.m.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:05 p.m. Monday at 400 Parkland Ave.; at 9:49 p.m. Monday at Boston and Washington streets; at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday at 498 Essex St.

A report of a police motor vehicle accident at 2:13 p.m. Monday at 300 Washington St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:26 p.m. Monday at 499 Eastern Ave.; at 6:13 p.m. Monday at 68 Bennett St.; a report of a gunshot at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Parkland Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday at 270 Union St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday at 235 Boston St.; at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday at 41 Barrett St.; 235 Boston St., Apt. 1 at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

On Tuesday at 4:16 p.m. a postal worker complained that she has had an ongoing issue with a Harbor Avenue resident. She said he blocks her access when trying to deliver his mail and has threatened her. She has told the Postmaster but does not want to file an official report. She just wanted it on record that this man’s behavior is erratic and appears to be escalating. She will no longer deliver his mail and he will have to pick it up at the post office.

A caller reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday that his car was struck earlier in the day and his ex-wife saw it happen and chased the motorist who did it and got them to stop. She was able to get his information and the operator told her he didn’t realize he hit anything. Police said there was damage to the driver’s front door and minor damage title driver’s side rear door.

PEABODY

Complaints

At 5:07 p.m. Tuesday a caller reported her neighbor at the Mobil Estates is out of town and there is a suspicious motor vehicle in his driveway with Maryland plates and the rear door to the home is open. Police spoke to the homeowner who said the vehicle is a rental.

A neighbor reported a disturbance on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. at 12 Emerson St. Caller said her neighbor is being very noisy in the backyard on dirtbikes. Officer reports the resident was working on a motor and will shut it down for the night.

SAUGUS

Thefts

On Tuesday at 3:03 p.m. a resident reported a package delivered to her apartment building at 4337 Scotts Mill Court was stolen. She told police the package was delivered and signed for by the office manager on duty. The missing items included two dresses, two pairs of shoes, a shirt and a bathing suit totaling $180. She said this is not the first time this has happened; report of a break-in to an unlocked vehicle at 9 Tuttle Lane on Tuesday at 6:27 p.m. Owner said the theft happened the previous evening and an iPod and $37 in cash was stolen.

Complaints

Report by the State Police in Danvers of a dead dog on Wednesday at 6:33 a.m. in the breakdown lane in front of McDonalds at 127 Broadway. Animal Control officer contacted.

An employee of All About Hair at 27 Essex St. reported she removed a dog from a motor vehicle on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. because she was concerned for its well being and she was unable to find the owner. A police officer reported the dog has been returned to the owner and all is OK.

Fire

A 911 caller reported a fire at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday on Church Street. Caller was unable to provide a better location than the hills behind the Recreation Center. Police responded but could not find any fire. Police investigated and found nothing but noted area is covered in a thick, dense fog.