New assisted living in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT — The newest senior assisted living complex to open in town includes a memory care community aiding residents with impairments including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The Residence, under construction starting in 2015 at a cost of $17 million, has 84 apartments and is located at 224 Salem St. The town’s other assisted living facility is the Bertram House of Swampscott, on Humphrey Street.

The luxury senior living facility opened in April and is about 50 percent occupied, according to Karla Rossi, LCB Senior Living executive director. LCB, the development team, owns and operates the facility.

“It’s been a great experience,” Rossi said. “It’s been a lot of work, but to see it actually all come together has been really amazing … It really is a great community that offers just about everything.”

Rossi said the facility includes independent and assisted living residents. The average age of a resident is between 85 to 88 years old, and the majority of tenants are in their upper 70s to mid 80s.

The apartments are a mix of studios and one- and two-bedrooms ranging from $5,500 to $7,500 a month, Rossi said.

Independent living residents have private apartments with a kitchenette and bath, three meals prepared and served “anytime dining” style on-site, fitness center, available laundry and cleaning service, an activities program, and building and ground maintenance, according to LCB.

Assisted living residents have the same services, along with assistance with the activities of daily living, including dressing, bathing and medication reminders, according to LCB.

The Reflections Memory Care Program operates through a partnership with Harvard Medical School, McLean Hospital and Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Rossi said there are 22 apartments in the memory care unit, which includes its own common areas, walking courtyard and other amenities.

The facility is not a medical service, but doctors and specialists will come into the community to see patients. Rossi said a good number of the residents still drive, but people also have the option to use the facility’s transportation for outings and doctors’ appointments.

Peter Kane, director of community development, said the facility is in a great location, as it’s located right next to the Tedesco Country Club, and is also near additional pharmacy and shopping services in Vinnin Square.

“The town is excited to have The Residence at Vinnin Square join our community,” Kane said. “The residence will be expanding a much needed service in our town providing support for our senior residents and family members.”

LCB purchased property for the 76,000 square foot project in Nov., 2015, according to town land records, for $4.05 million.