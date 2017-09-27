Malden getting street smart with job plan

MALDEN — Creating jobs for residents is the goal behind the city’s planning for the Commercial Street Corridor Project.

“We are studying all angles of this project, the land and building uses and how to strategically develop a mix of uses,” said Amanda Maher, vice president at MassDevelopment. “We are concentrating on preparing jobs for community members and and determining ways to attract more jobs as this project unfolds.”

Deborah Burke, Malden Redevelopment Authority (MRA) executive director, said the city is working with state planners to make progress on the project.

Harriman & Associates, a Boston-based design and engineering firm, is helping with the planning.

Malden residents and business leaders have not been shy about weighing in with ideas, she said.

“The study will result in a framework plan for the area that identifies strategies and defines a clear implementation plan,” Burke said.

Public meetings on the project have already focused on study goals, strategies and community values, goals, and priorities. Two targeted focus group meetings have focused on project planning.

Maher said the planning process is mapping out short and long-term approaches for future development and strategies. A final public meeting on the project is planned on Monday, Oct. 16 at Anthony’s, 105 Canal St.

City and MRA officials encourage the public to learn about strategies and land uses, and participate in discussions about what will work for the area.

Following that meeting, MassDevelopment and Harriman staff will prepare a report which they will submit to the City Council in November.

Council President Peg Crowe, who represents Ward 1 where the Commercial Street Corridor is located, is anticipating the report.

“Mayor (Gary) Christenson and the MRA have identified this area as one of the underutilized in the city but one with great potential,” she said. “Let’s get people to work with well-paying jobs. Let’s connect a well-developed Commercial Street Corridor with the rest of the city and do it with the right approach.”