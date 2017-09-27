Lynn’s Duperval is new Salem State student trustee

A member of the Class of 2018, Duperval is majoring in corporate finance and accounting and minoring in economics.

SALEM — Salem State University (SSU) student and Lynn resident Andrew Duperval is the choice of his peers to be 2017-2018 Salem State University Board of Trustees student trustee. The seat was vacated by Elizabeth Cabral upon her graduation in May.

He is the president of the Salem State chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPHA) and a member of the Brotherhood, which aims to provide welcoming support and improve the very low retention rate for men of color at Salem State.

He is also a member of Black, Brown, and Proud, a student-formed group created to give a supportive environment to minorities from all backgrounds and social identities.

Duperval is the recipient of the Who's Who at Salem State award, given to students who are active leaders on campus and in their community. He is enrolled in the Commonwealth Honors Program.

“As a student trustee, I believe I can represent the student body as a whole and also be a megaphone for the students that are typically silenced. I can’t wait to provide insight and contribute to the improvement of SSU,” Duperval said.

Following graduation next May, Duperval hopes to start his career as a junior analyst and continue to advance to become a senior analyst at a financial management firm on an investment management team.

He wants to bring his success back to the community and help low-income families gain financial stability and literacy.