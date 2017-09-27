Husband charged with killing Lynn teacher held without bail

Andrew MacCormack is accused of killing Vanessa MacCormack in their North Revere home.

Chelsea — A Revere man accused of killing his wife was held without bail in court on Wednesday.

Andrew MacCormack, 29, is charged with murdering his wife, Vanessa MacCormack, in their North Revere home on Saturday. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing in Chelsea District Court.

Vanessa MacCormack, who was a teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn, had been married to Andrew MacCormack for two years. They have a 1-year-old daughter, who was not home at the time of the death, according to Vanessa’s sister, Angela Masucci.

