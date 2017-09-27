BREAKING: Husband denies killing wife as brutal details emerge
728x90
Entertainment

Holocaust stories emerge from “The Silence”

By | September 27, 2017

MARBLEHEAD — It’s an unquestionable fact that survivors of the Holocaust in which six million Jews were put to death in concentration camps by the Nazis during World War II were severely traumatized by their experience.

But Anne Lucas, in her play “From Silence” suggests that it isn’t just the direct victims who end up bearing the pain of that horrific episode of history. The trauma ends up being generational, she suggests.

The play is coming to the Marblehead Little Theatre on School Street next month and one of its directors feels the play tells her story too.

“From Silence” is based on a book chronicling the account of a grandmother, “Esther,” who survived Ravensbruck, a concentration camp in northern Germany where many medical experiments were performed on children. The woman hears that her temple in New Jersey is on lockdown, with her granddaughter trapped inside.

Despite pleas from her daughter, the woman has never talked about her experiences as a Holocaust survivor, because it was too painful. She also was conflicted about whether it’s easier to hide from her experiences.

But now, as she waits for a resolution to the situation at the temple, the grandmother comes to regret her silence and realizes it’s her duty to tell the story. She only hopes that in her case, it’s not too late, and that her granddaughter survives the siege at the temple.

Judy Wayne, a Lynn attorney who lives in Marblehead, understands perhaps as much as anyone the pain and trauma the grandmother feels, because her mother was also a Holocaust survivor.

“I’m excited to be co-producing the play after its off-Broadway sellout,” said Wayne. “See it to understand if you don’t know much about the life of a survivor child, and see it because it is so relevant to our country’s current political climate.”

Producing the play with Wayne is Wendy Webber. John Fogle, who has directed plays throughout the area, will direct “From Silence.”

The play, which had a successful off-Broadway run earlier this year with Karen Lynn Gorney (“Saturday Night Fever”) as Esther, will be at the MLT Oct. 13-22. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday shows are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The play runs 90 minutes, without an intermission. After the Oct. 14 production, the woman on whom “Esther” is based will be at the MLT presentation and will talk of her experiences.

“It could be one of the last chances anyone will have to speak to a survivor, as those still alive are elderly and mostly unwell,” Wayne said.

Steve Krause
Steve Krause Steve Krause is the Item’s sports editor. He joined paper in 1979 as a copy editor and later created a music column, called Midnight Ramblings, which ran through 1985. After leaving the paper for a year, he returned in 1988 as a reporter and editor in Sports, and was named sports editor in 1998.

Krause won awards for writing in 1985 from United Press International, and again in 2001 from the Associated Press. He is a member of the Harry Agganis Foundation Hall of Fame, a past winner of the Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete Community Service Award, and was the 2012 recipient of the Jack Grinold Media Award for MasterSports, an organization that conducts high school and college coaches’ clinics. He lives in Lynn, is active on Facebook, and can be found on Twitter @itemkrause.

Steve Krause can be reached at skrause@itemlive.com

More Stories From Marblehead

  • Magicians roll past Tanners| September 26, 2017

    PEABODY — With a talented lineup comprised of 17 seniors and many skilled underclassmen, the Marblehead field hockey team is

  • POLICE LOG: 9-27-17| September 26, 2017

    All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility

Trending