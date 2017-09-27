BREAKING: Husband denies killing wife as brutal details emerge
Sports

High School Sports Schedule

September 27, 2017

THURSDAY

Boys Soccer

Georgetown at Lynnfield (4)

Gloucester at Winthrop (4:30)

Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4)

Field Hockey

Beverly at Saugus (4)

Gloucester at Peabody (5:30)

Lynnfield at Masconomet (3:45)

Malden at Everett (4)

Marblehead at Swampscott (3:30)

Football

Beverly at Marblehead (7)

Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (6:30)

Peabody at Revere (7)

Swampscott at Salem (7)

Girls Soccer

Austin Prep at Swampscott (4)

Lynnfield at Georgetown (3:45)

Northeast at Mystic Valley (4)

Pope John at Tech (5:15)

Golf

Cath. Mem. at Malden Cath. (2:30)

English at Classical (4)

Marblehead at Swampscott (3:45)

Medford at Danvers (3:45)

Saugus vs. Brookline (4)

St. John’s (S) at St. John’s (D) (3)

Williams at Fenwick (3)

Volleyball

Everett at Peabody (5:15)

Malden at Revere (5)

Pioneer at KIPP (4:30)

Saugus at Beverly (4)

St. Mary’s at Fenwick (5)

Swampscott at Classical (5:30)

Winthrop at English (5:30)

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Fenwick at Salem (3:30)

Malden at Methuen (4)

Saugus at Cathedral (3:30)

Field Hockey

Danvers at Revere (4)

Lawrence at Malden (4)

Football

Classical at Gloucester (7)

Somerville at Medford (7)

Winthrop at Lynnfield (7)

St. Mary’s at Spellman (6:30)

Girls Soccer

Everett at Classical (5:15)

Excel Academy at Winthrop (4)

Golf

Gloucester at Rockport (4)

Volleyball

Medford at Danvers (6)

Mystic Valley at Gr. Lowell (5:30)

