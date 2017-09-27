High School Sports Schedule

THURSDAY
Boys Soccer
Georgetown at Lynnfield (4)
Gloucester at Winthrop (4:30)
Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4)
Field Hockey
Beverly at Saugus (4)
Gloucester at Peabody (5:30)
Lynnfield at Masconomet (3:45)
Malden at Everett (4)
Marblehead at Swampscott (3:30)
Football
Beverly at Marblehead (7)
Fenwick at Arl. Cath. (6:30)
Peabody at Revere (7)
Swampscott at Salem (7)
Girls Soccer
Austin Prep at Swampscott (4)
Lynnfield at Georgetown (3:45)
Northeast at Mystic Valley (4)
Pope John at Tech (5:15)
Golf
Cath. Mem. at Malden Cath. (2:30)
English at Classical (4)
Marblehead at Swampscott (3:45)
Medford at Danvers (3:45)
Saugus vs. Brookline (4)
St. John’s (S) at St. John’s (D) (3)
Williams at Fenwick (3)
Volleyball
Everett at Peabody (5:15)
Malden at Revere (5)
Pioneer at KIPP (4:30)
Saugus at Beverly (4)
St. Mary’s at Fenwick (5)
Swampscott at Classical (5:30)
Winthrop at English (5:30)
FRIDAY
Boys Soccer
Fenwick at Salem (3:30)
Malden at Methuen (4)
Saugus at Cathedral (3:30)
Field Hockey
Danvers at Revere (4)
Lawrence at Malden (4)
Football
Classical at Gloucester (7)
Somerville at Medford (7)
Winthrop at Lynnfield (7)
St. Mary’s at Spellman (6:30)
Girls Soccer
Everett at Classical (5:15)
Excel Academy at Winthrop (4)
Golf
Gloucester at Rockport (4)
Volleyball
Medford at Danvers (6)
Mystic Valley at Gr. Lowell (5:30)