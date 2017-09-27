Gayla Cawley: Enough is enough

Enough is enough at this point, as far as having a president who acts like a middle school student (no offense to any middle school students).

Here we are less than a year into his first term, and President Donald Trump’s biggest concern seems to be how many likes or retweets he can get on Twitter, or how many people show up to his rallies. For the latter, why would a president even be holding campaign rallies when he has more than three years left before the next election?

It just comes across as a giant ego trip. Trump seems to hold these rallies so he can be praised.

Back to social media. Isn’t it ironic that Trump’s wife, Melania, who has spoken about the need to combat cyberbullying, is married to someone who constantly partakes in the practice?

Some of Trump’s recent tweets have attacked Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), after he publicly stated that he wouldn’t vote for a recent Obamacare repeal and replace effort, the Graham-Cassidy bill, which is reportedly effectively dead since there aren’t enough votes to pass it in the Senate.

Keep in mind that McCain is battling brain cancer, and recently revealed that his prognosis is “very poor.” And Trump thinks it’s OK to tweet on Saturday that “Democrats are laughingly saying that McCain had a ‘moment of courage.’ Tell that to the people of Arizona who were deceived. 116 percent increase!”

This followed two prior tweets from Trump that said McCain let Arizona down with his decision on the healthcare bill and that “Arizona had a 116 percent increase in Obamacare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad.”

According to a Business Insider report, Trump has also begun mocking McCain in private, copying the thumbs down sign the senator showed to signify that he was voting no on a previous healthcare bill.

The president also seems to be very focused on the ratings of TV channels or shows which have featured people who have spoken out against him. Take a Sept. 19 tweet about the Emmys, which were hosted by Stephen Colbert, who poked fun at him throughout the show. The tweet reads: “I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night — the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the deplorables.”

His latest focus is the NFL, tweeting that its ratings and attendance are way down, “except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected,” referring to NFL players choosing to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. He recently said that NFL players should be fired for kneeling during the anthem, and referred to them with an expletive, which caused more players to kneel in response.

Keeping with his recent interest in sports, he also revoked an invitation to the White House for the NBA champions Golden State Warriors. “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn,” he tweeted.

I don’t think it’s too much to ask to have a president who cares more about working toward improving the country than what people think of him. I also don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect that the president would rather unite the country than further its divisions.