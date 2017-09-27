Area teams look to keep rolling in Week 4

Week 4 on the high school football season might be spread along three days, beginning tonight, but the big question around Lynn — at least — is how long can this amazing start continue for the four remaining unbeaten teams.

Three weeks in, Classical, English, Tech and St. Mary’s are all unbeaten, and a combined 12-0. Even KIPP Academy, which established its program this year, scored a win in its opener before dropping its next two. The Panthers have a chance to even the score Saturday against Mystic Valley.

For the streak to continue, Classical will have to beat a team Friday that has historically broken its heart (the Rams are at Gloucester) and St. Mary’s will have to do it in Brockton against Cardinal Spellman, also on Friday, which hasn’t always been the easiest place for the Spartans to win.

The other two teams are in action Saturday. English will also travel, to Stackpole Field in Saugus; and Tech has the advantage of being home against Minuteman.

Among tonight’s four games, we have extreme ends of the spectrum, with two undefeated teams (Swampscott at Salem) and two winless teams (Peabody at Revere) slated to kick off against each other at 7 p.m.

Also on tap are Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (6:30) and Beverly at Marblehead (7).

Swampscott at Salem

Tonight’s game (at Bertam Field, 7) will hand the loser its first defeat of the season.

For Swampscott, it hasn’t been entirely the Colin Frary show. Someone has to score. For example, Isaiah Bascon is third in Division 5 in scoring with five touchdowns; and Dominic Codispoti and Lucas Cote have caught two each.

However, Frary is tops in Division 5 in TD passes with 11.

On the other side of the field, Vincent Gaskins is fifth in Division 6 in scoring with 39 points, and Aneudy Espinal has 20.

Peabody at Revere

At Della Russo Stadium (7), this is the other side of the spectrum. On the scale of which team feels more frustrated, the Tanners might get the edge here. They had high hopes coming into the season, and so far, things haven’t worked out.

A shutout at the hands of Danvers and a loss at Somerville got Peabody off to a tough start.

Revere dropped two games by lopsided scores to Gloucester and Marblehead, but went into Manning Field last Friday night and competed with Classical before losing, 12-6, in overtime.

Fenwick at Arlington Catholic

At Arlington Catholic (7), the Crusaders finally got into the win column last week with a 20-14 victory over Pentucket. But they’re still missing starting quarterback Corey Bright.

Both Mateo and David Cifuentes scored for the Crusaders last week, and Derek DelVecchio, subbing for the injured Bright, threw a touchdown pass.

Beverly at Marblehead

At Piper Field (7), this game always packs an extra punch because of the personalities involved. Marblehead principal Daniel Bauer is the former head coach for Beverly, and Magicians coach Jim Rudloff used to coach for the Panthers too.

On the field, Beverly finally turned the corner last weekend with a 53-13 win over Malden, with senior running back Clark Marchand rushing for three touchdowns and 140 yards.

For Marblehead, Derek Marino was the star of the show in the Magicians’ win over Peabody, with two touchdown receptions.

FRIDAY

Classical at Gloucester

At Newell Stadium (7), the Rams (3-0) escaped last week at Manning Field with a 12-6 overtime win over Revere in which Marcus Tucker scored the game-winner on Classical’s first possession of the overtime. The win came after the Rams had piled up 39 and 41 points against Medford and Malden respectively, giving each team a rude welcome to its new conference.

The Fishermen (3-0), after downing Revere and Beverly in the first two weeks, had a good one last week against Somerville, eventually pulling away to beat the Highlanders 28-21.

St. Mary’s at Spellman

At Spellman (6:30), the Spartans (3-0) have had an overwhelming advantage over the first three weeks, with convincing victories over Saugus, Marian/Keefe and Pope John.

However, the Cardinals have been a nemesis for the Spartans, especially when the game is at Brockton.

“We’re probably the two best teams in our league,” said St. Mary’s coach Matt Durgin.

Calvin Johnson has made a seamless transition from running back to quarterback this season, and James Brumfield has settled in nicely as the mainstay in the backfield.

Winthrop at Lynnfield

At Pioneer Stadium (7), the Vikings will try to win their first game of the season while the Pioneers look to stay undefeated.

In last week’s win over Amesbury, Lynnfield showed a lot of balance on offense.

Also playing Friday, Somerville will travel to Hormel Stadium in Medford in a battle of former Greater Boston League teams.

SATURDAY

English at Saugus

At Stackpole Field (1), Like Classical, the Bulldogs had a real struggle last Friday against North Reading, and they have their defense to thank for the win.

English sandwiched two touchdowns around a safety to account for the final 14-0 score. And even though the weather was dismal, coach Chris Carroll wasn’t thrilled with some of the mistakes his team made.

Saugus is 0-3, with losses to St. Mary’s, North Quincy and Salem last week. However, the Sachems showed some positive signs, coming back against the Witches from a 22-6 first-half deficit before falling, 22-19.

Minuteman at Tech

At Manning Field (2), lest anyone get the idea that the Tiger’s fast start is merely the product of the G-Men (Steffan Gravely and Keoni Gaskins), quarterback David Barrios has added to the team’s offensive balance with four touchdown passes, and Elvin Gonzalez has caught two of them.

Of course, Gravely does have 10 touchdowns over the first three games, and Gaskins has three. And they have served as an effective one-two punch.

KIPP at Mystic Valley

At Brother Gilbert Stadium in Malden (4), the Panthers, for a first-year program, have exceeded expectations. After an opening-week win, KIPP had a close one in losing to Minuteman. However, they fell 38-8 to Greater Lowell last week.

Malden Catholic at St. John’s

At Glatz Field (7:30), the Eagles will try to rebound on homecoming night after last week’s 42-28 loss to Everett. On the other hand, the Lancers are basking in their first win of the season, a 30-8 decision over Cambridge.

Also playing Saturday: Malden at Danvers, at Dr. Deering Stadium (7).