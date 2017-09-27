2 Lynn men added to State Police Most Wanted list

FRAMINGHAM — Two men with connections to Lynn, one accused of pistol-whipping two kidnapping victims and the other implicated in a deadly home invasion, were added to the Massachusetts State Police’s most wanted fugitive list on Wednesday.

Steven Touch, 28, is wanted by the state police and Billerica Police on murder and related charges for his suspected role in a fatal 2012 home invasion. Touch and two co-defendants were indicted in June. Both co-defendants have been captured, but Touch remains at large. He is the alleged leader of the violent Young Bloods street gang operating in and around Lynn and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to state police.

Touch is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is described as Asian, with dark brown or black hair, dark eyes, and numerous tattoos, including a baby footprint on the right side of his neck, the letter “B” with “Blood” below on his left inner forearm, and “Y” with “Young” below on his right inner forearm, “Blood” on his upper right arm, and “Touch” on his left hand.

He also goes by the names Steven Chhon Touch, Steven Choum, Kevin Touch, Fat Boy, and C Sick.

Jeffrey Baby Lopez, 27, is wanted by Massachusetts State Police and Lynn Police on a variety of violent charges stemming from an incident in Lynn in January 2017. Police said Lopez and his co-defendants robbed, kidnapped, pistol-whipped, and assaulted two people over several hours.

Lopez was also charged with an Oct. 2016 drive-by shooting in Lynn. He’s a suspected member of the Deuce Boys street gang and has a lengthy criminal history, according to state police. In addition to Lynn, he has ties to Malden and New York.

Lopez is also known as Knuckles. He is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170-185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. Lopez has several tattoos, including a tear drop beneath the corner of his right eye. He should be considered armed and dangerous, said police.