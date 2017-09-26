School Roundup: Ramirez leads Tech to win

The Lynn Tech boys soccer team picked up a big win on the road at Shawsheen, 3-2, on Tuesday afternoon. With the victory, Tech improved to 3-3-1 on the season. Geo Ramirez scored a pair of goals for the Tigers and dished an assist. Freshman Ashby Murphy also scored a goal for Tech, while Teo Feliciano logged an assist. Ramirez’s second goal sealed the win.

“We played so well but the heat kind of bored down on all of us,” Tech coach Jeremy McKeen said. “It was a good match, a tough match. Our defense and midfield really came together. We didn’t have a ton of shots on us but goalie Edin Arreaga made some key saves.”

Obdulio Monterroso and Christian Lopez also played well for the Tigers.

“We have tremendous talent,” McKeen said. “The more we come together, the better we get. Our players are learning the field and each other’s style. Once that’s 100 percent, we’re going to be the team we have the potential to be. This team has matured really quickly.”

GIRLS SOCCER

Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 1

Liz Shaievitz led the way with two goals to pace the Pioneers to a win on Tuesday. Emma Montanile, Sydney Santosuosso and Kate Mitchell each scored one goal in the win.

The Pioneers (4-2) will take on Georgetown on Thursday.

GOLF

Austin Prep 192, St. Mary’s 167

St. Mary’s suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday at Mount Hood Golf Club. Aidon Emmerich was the top scorer on the day with 29 points, while Chris Fioravanti had 27 points. Christian Emmerich and Luke Smith each had 26 points, and Luke Sargent rounded out the scoring with 22 points.

The Spartans (8-1) have a quick turnaround with a match on the road at Lowell Catholic this afternoon.

Marblehead 50, Medford 22

Brendan Locke got things started for the Magicians in the No.1 slot with a 7-2 victory. Sam Thompson, Ben Brennan, Ben Weed, Alex Rosen, Will Jones, Will Cleary and Finn Keaney followed suit with very strong showings in their matches as well. The victory moved Marblehead to a 3-1 record. The Magicians will look to stay in the win column on Thursday against Swampscott.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bishop Fenwick 2, Notre Dame Academy 1

The Crusaders earned their first win of the season on Tuesday in Hingham. Cailyn Wesley and Fredi DeGuglielmo each scored one goal in the win, while Allie Giguere had two assists. Courtney Muir also played well in the midfield for the Crusaders.

Fenwick (1-4-2) takes on Hamilton-Wenham this afternoon.

VOLLEYBALL

Lynn Classical 3, Winthrop 2

It was a true battle on Tuesday as the Rams battled back from behind twice to take down the Vikings in five sets, 15-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9. The service game was on fire for Classical, with Emily Silva notching 19 service points and 10 digs and Alytah Noum notching 13 service points and 11 digs. Shanelle Barry had 10 kills, 10 digs and four blocks to lead the offense, while Skyler Crayton had six kills and Maggie McHale had five kills. Pamela Diaz had 19 digs to lead the defensive efforts, while Yaritza Zorrilla had 11 digs.

Classical (6-3) will host Swampscott on Thursday.

Marblehead 3, Saugus 0

The Magicians swept with scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-12.

Abby Schwartz had nine aces and two kills, while Lizzie Myers had five kills.

The Magicians (5-2) will host Salem this afternoon.

Cardinal Spellman 3, St. Mary’s 0

The Spartans fell in straight sets on Tuesday, 11-25, 20-25 and 9-25. Gabby Torres played a great defensive game despite the loss, notching six digs.

St. Mary’s will play Catholic Central League rival Bishop Fenwick on Thursday.

Swampscott 3, Beverly 1

Swampscott was tested but the Big Blue earned a conference win at home. The set scores were 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21. Brianna Snow logged 15 digs for the Panthers, while sophomore Avery Barror had six aces and junior Sophie McGarigal added five aces. Beverly middle-hitter Kate Mulligan had five kills.

For Swampscott, junior middle blocker Alexa Winter had six kills and four blocks, sophomore outside hitter Annika Laudemann had five kills, senior outside hitter Claudia Mazariegos had five kills and sophomore setter Cassidy Ryan had four kills and one block.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday when Swampscott (5-2) visits Classical and Beverly hosts Saugus in a pair of NEC matches.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Swampscott 22, Somerville 36

With three finishers in the top five, the Big Blue earned their first win of the year on Tuesday. Oliver Daniels-Koch finished first overall, while Chris Figueiredo finished third and Pat Doucette finished fourth. Evan Lippman (sixth overall) and Will Fraser (eighth overall) also finished inside the top 10 for Swampscott (1-1).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Swampscott 22, Somerville 39

Caroline Kinne finished in second place overall to help lift Swampscott to a win. Leonie Flacke finished third, Elizabeth Green finished fourth, Gigi Dishman finished sixth and Haley LaKind finished seventh for the Big Blue (1-1).