POLICE LOG: 9-27-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Joseph Courtois, 34, of 77 Walnut St., Saugus, was arrested and charged with Class B drug possession at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Christina Lupoli, 30, was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and on warrant charges of Class A drug possession, sexual conduct for a fee and disguise to obstruct justice at 1:32 p.m. Monday.

Joseph Pojoy, 24, of 144 South Common St., was arrested on a courtesy booking at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:05 p.m. Monday at 400 Parkland Ave.; at 9:49 p.m. Monday at Boston and Washington streets; at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday at 498 Essex St.

A report of a police motor vehicle accident at 2:13 p.m. Monday at 300 Washington St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:03 p.m. Monday at Broadway and Hudson Street; at 3:55 p.m. Monday at Stop & Shop at 35 Washington St.; at 5:49 p.m. Monday at 70 Jenness St.; at 6 p.m. Monday at Essex Street and Mountain Avenue; at 7:17 p.m. Monday at 121 Eastern Ave.; at 8:48 p.m. Monday at Nahant Rotary at 1 Lynnway; at 2:04 a.m. Monday at Euclid and Lake View avenues; at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday at Essex Street and Tilton Terrace; at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday at 124 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 8:51 p.m. Monday at Union and West Green streets.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 1:21 p.m. Monday on Light Street; at 10:05 p.m. Monday on Eade Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 5:28 p.m. Monday at 17 Spruce Road; at 5:58 p.m. Monday at 476 Summer St.; at 7:47 p.m. Monday at 48 River St.; at 11:27 p.m. Monday at 96 Woodlawn St.; at 11:33 p.m. Monday at Hibernian Club at 97 Federal St.; at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday at 235 Boston St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:26 p.m. Monday at 499 Eastern Ave.; at 6:13 p.m. Monday at 68 Bennett St.; at 6:51 p.m. Monday at 142 Bellevue Road; at 9:58 p.m. Monday at 65 Centre St.; at 9:59 p.m. Monday at 1 Wyman St.; at 10:50 p.m. Monday at 120 Liberty St.; at 11:59 p.m. Monday at 128 Essex Court; at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday at 16 Border St.; at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday at 16 Border St.; at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday at 15 Amity St.

A report of a gunshot at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Parkland Avenue.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:29 p.m. Monday at Santander Bank at 414 Broadway; at 3:34 p.m. Monday at Post Office Main at 51 Willow St.; at 4:38 p.m. Monday at 23 Central Ave.; at 8:07 p.m. Monday at 58 Empire St.; at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday at 188 Washington St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday at 66 Jenness St.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:42 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Jeep Chrysler Plymouth at 353 North Broadway; at 7:39 a.m. Monday on Condon Circle.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:19 a.m. Sunday at Wildewood Drive and 28 Pillings Pond Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:19 p.m. Monday at 12 Saunders Road. A caller reported a large pot of yellow mums was taken from his front lawn.

Vandalism

A report of malicious destruction of property at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 5 Locust St. A caller reported a front storm door was broken.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of a white substance inside a bag at 8:46 a.m. Monday on Pleasant Street. A caller reported she was standing outside 7-Eleven and that there was a bag with a white powder substance inside of it. The state took custody of the item.

A caller reported she thought someone may have been inside her home at 6:24 p.m. Monday on Maverick Street. She stated that she was upstairs and heard banging and footsteps downstairs. Police went through the house and found nothing out of order.

A report of suspicious activity at 7:02 p.m. Monday on Richard Road. A caller reported a person jumping out of the bushes more towards the JCC side of the tracks. She stated that it was just someone scaring people in the bushes, and couldn’t provide a description of the person. Police reported there was nothing showing.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:45 a.m. Monday on at Salem Street Rotary; at 12:33 p.m. Monday at 75 South St.; at 5:43 p.m. Monday at Fells Avenue and Fellsway West; at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at Main Street and Mystic Valley Parkway.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 7:54 p.m. Monday on Fellsway Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall at 85 Geo Hassett Drive.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:51 p.m. Monday at 216 Spring St.; at 7:16 p.m. Monday at 76 Ashland St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 12:25 a.m. Monday on Mystic Valley Parkway.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at 20 Hadley Place; at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday at 380 Salem St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 1:38 p.m. Monday at 101 Dover St.

REVERE

Arrests

Ernis Cruz, 32, of 15 Lincoln St., Apt. 185, Wakefield, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger and vandalizing property at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Eduardo Garcia Monzon, 20, of 286 Malden St., was arrested on warrants at 9:08 p.m. Monday.

Angel S. Lozano, 20, of 227 W Broadway, South Boston, was arrested and charged with nighttime vehicle breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property 2:27 a.m. Tuesday.

Thomas Roarke, 56, homeless, was arrested on a warrant at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Juan Zapata, 18, of 49 Vane St., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with nighttime vehicle breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 11:42 a.m. Monday on North Shore Road.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:11 p.m. Monday at Ray’s Sunoco Service on Broadway; at 5:07 p.m. Monday at North Shore Road and Revere Street; at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday at Central Avenue and Broadway.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 6:30 p.m. Monday on Cooledge Street. Brian Joseph Carroll, 32, of 168 Cooledge St., was summoned for assault and battery. Justin Montgomery, 21, of 189 Cooledge St., was summoned for assault and battery; at 10:48 p.m. Monday on Patriot Parkway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 6:37 p.m. Monday on Lowe Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:28 p.m. Monday at Wonderland Train Station on North Shore Road; at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday on Beach Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday on Foster Street; at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday on Sargent Street.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:20 p.m. Monday at 1 Hickory Lane and 416 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at 25 Whitney St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 3:15 p.m. Monday at Denise’s Fashions at 1181 Broadway. The fire department reported a woman coming from the vacant building carrying items. Police reported the woman was the owner.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:45 p.m. Monday at The Residences at Stevens Pond at 1 Founders Way. A caller reported juveniles smoking in the pool area; at 11:36 p.m. Monday at 19 Laconia Ave. A caller reported his neighbor was on his front lawn yelling with his car alarm sounding and radio all the way up. Police reported the man shut his car alarm and music off and went inside for the night; at 11:54 p.m. Monday at 19 Laconia Ave. A caller reported his neighbor was outside again yelling loudly and playing music in his vehicle.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday on Church Street. The fire department reported there was no outside fire. The area was covered in a thick fog.