Pine Hill fire station turns 100

LYNN — Pine Hill neighbors will celebrate the Woodlawn Street fire station’s centennial on Oct. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a cookout and celebration at the station.

Built in 1917 and located at 109 Woodlawn St., the fire station has been fully operational since it opened. Engine 7 is based in the station. Neighbors and Sewell-Anderson Elementary School students are hosting the cookout to express their appreciation for Engine 7 firefighters with hamburgers and hot dogs, music, kids’ games and fire equipment on hand for viewing.

To make a donation or help out with the cookout, call Donald Castle, (781) 589-0694, or email [email protected].