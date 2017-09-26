Lynn fire leaves five homeless

Firefighters quickly extinguish Surfside Road fire

A Tuesday midday fire left a 30 Surfside Road apartment uninhabitable and five people seeking American Red Cross help.

Lynn firefighters extinguished the 12:25 p.m. fire in about 30 minutes, said District Fire Chief Steve Archer. Initial reports indicated no one was hurt. But Archer said emergency medical personnel evaluated a woman who along with two other adults and two children fled the fire.

Located near the Nahant traffic rotary yards away from the beach, Surfside Road is lined with apartment buildings. Archer did not have initial reports on the fire’s cause. He said the fire left at least one apartment uninhabitable.