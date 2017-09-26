Husband charged with murder in Lynn teacher’s death

REVERE — The husband of Vanessa MacCormack, a 30-year-old Lynn school teacher found dead in her Revere home on Saturday afternoon, has been charged with her murder.

Andrew MacCormack, 29, was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday afternoon, amid the ongoing investigation into his wife’s homicide in the Grand View Avenue home they shared, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

The couple had a 1-year-old daughter and were married for two years. The baby was not home on Saturday and is now with other family members, according to Vanessa’s sister, Angela Masucci, a teacher at Washington STEM Elementary School in Lynn. Vanessa was a second-grade teacher at Connery Elementary School and a St. Mary’s High School graduate.

Masucci described her sister as the “world’s best mother” on Sunday, and that she was the glue that held their family together.

MacCormack is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.

Revere Police and emergency medical personnel responded to 93 Grand View Ave. shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday following a 911 call from Andrew MacCormack. They found Vanessa MacCormack unresponsive with obvious signs of physical trauma — she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed that Vanessa had suffered a blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck and asphyxiation, or suffocation. Evidence suggested that the killer attempted to clean up the crime scene and dispose of related items, according to the DA’s office.

“Prosecutors and police detectives have worked literally around the clock since Saturday afternoon to solve Vanessa’s murder,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley in a statement. “The evidence suggests that her murder was a crime of domestic violence, committed in the very place where she should have been safest — her own home. It was critical during the past several days to withhold certain information as we gathered the facts and evidence and we’re extremely grateful for the cooperation of witnesses and partner agencies who helped us build this case.”

Revere Police Chief James Guido said “our thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa’s family.”

“I want to commend the Revere Police, State Police detectives, and Suffolk prosecutors for all of their hard work and many hours to resolve this case and bring justice for Vanessa and her family,” Guido said in a statement. “To the community, we offer special thanks for their cooperation and patience during this trying time.”

The arrest came after the recovery of footage from private surveillance systems and public safety cameras, a search warrant that was executed by State and Revere Police, interviews with witnesses, examination of phone and other records and other investigative steps.

“The State Police detectives and crime scene techs who investigated this homicide did very strong work, following the facts and evidence wherever they led,” said State Police Colonel Richard McKeon in a statement. “After a thorough, open-ended investigation, it was clear that the facts led to one person and one person only — and he is now under arrest. We are grateful to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office and the Revere Police for this combined effort to find justice for Ms. MacCormack.”

Authorities said the investigation remains active and anyone with any information on the homicide is asked to call the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817 and the Revere Police Criminal Investigation Division at 781-286-8340.